2018 European Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 5 finals from Glasgow will feature another six races for the medals with the women’s 1500, 100 back, 200 breast and 4×200 free relay, along with the men’s 50 fly and 200 free.

Notable among tonight’s semi-finals is that Kliment Kolesnikov, who won both the 50 (world record) and 100 backstrokes, failed to reach the semi-finals of the 200 with Russian teammates Evgeny Rylov and Grigory Tarasevich beating him in the prelims. We also saw Ranomi Kromowidjojo DFS the women’s 100 free prelims this morning.

Women’s 1500 Free Final

World Record (WR): 15:20,48 – Katie Ledecky, 2018

World Junior Record (WJ): 15:28,36, Katie Ledecky, 2014

European Record (ER): 14:38.88 – Lotte Friis, 2013

European Junior Record (EJ): 16:02.29 – Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 15:50.22 – Boglarka Kapas, 2016

Italian Simona Quadarella broke free from Germany’s Sarah Kohler around the halfway mark of the women’s 1500 final, as Quadarella went on to win by six seconds in a time of 15:51.61. That improves her personal best set last summer at the World Championships in 15:53.86, and moves up from 4th to 2nd in the world rankings for the year.

Kohler took 2nd in 15:57.85, breaking her German Record set earlier this year by two seconds. Hungarian Ajna Kesely crushed her best time to win bronze in 16:03.22, and Slovenian Tjasa Oder was less than two seconds off her National Record for 4th in 16:10.46.

Men’s 50 Fly Final

World Record (WR): 22.27 – Andrii Govorov , 2018

, 2018 World Junior Record (WJ): 23.22 – Michael Andrew, 2017

European Record (ER): 22.27 – Andrii Govorov , 2018

, 2018 European Junior Record (EJ): 23.28 – Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 22.73 – Andrii Govorov, 2016

World Record holder Andrii Govorov didn’t quite hit his mark of 22.27 from earlier in the summer, but he did break his own Championship Record for gold in a time of 22.48, which is the 3rd fastest swim in history.

Ben Proud was just .03 off of his personal best for silver in 22.78, and Russian Oleg Kostin also got under 23 seconds for bronze in 22.97, breaking his own Russian Record. Kristian Gkolomeev broke his Greek Record for a third straight time in taking 4th (23.19), and Poland’s Konrad Czerniak (23.34) was 5th.

Women’s 100 Back Final

World Record (WR): 58.00 – Kathleen Baker, 2018

World Junior Record (WJ): 58.83 – Regan Smith, 2018

European Record (ER): 58.12 – Gemma Spofforth, 2009

European Junior Record (EJ): 59.62 – Polina Egorova, 2017

Championship Record (CR): 58.73 – Mie Nielsen, 2016

Anastasiia Fesikova established the early lead in the women’s 100 back and managed to hang on to it all the way to the finish, touching in 59.19 to win gold in her fastest swim of the year.

Georgia Davies, who won the 50 back, closed on Fesikova on the second 50 and ends up with silver in 59.36, just off her 59.12 that led off the victorious mixed medley relay. Carlotta Zofkova broke the Italian Record by two-tenths for bronze in 59.61, and Hungarian Katinka Hosszu was shut out of the medals with a 4th place finish in 59.64. Margherita Panziera was 5th in 59.71, also under her old Italian Record of 59.80

Men’s 200 Back Semi-Finals

World Record (WR): 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol, 2009

World Junior Record (WJ): 1:55.14 – Kliment Kolesnikov , 2017

, 2017 European Record (ER): 1:53.61 – Evgeny Rylov , 2017

, 2017 European Junior Record (EJ): 1:55.14 – Kliment Kolesnikov , 2017

, 2017 Championship Record (CR): 1:55.28 – Radoslaw Kawecki, 2012

Grigory Tarasevich led the first semi-final in the men’s 200 back in a time of 1:57.62, improving his previous personal best by .01. Apostolos Christou of Greece and Hugo Gonzalez were in for 2nd and 3rd in the heat. Christou and Gonzalez ended up only squeaking into the final in 7th and 8th.

Evgeny Rylov cruised the first 100 of the second semi, out in 58.10 before negative-splitting his way back in 57.40 to establish the top time by two seconds in 1:55.50.

Poland’s Radoslaw Kawecki led a group of four who were 1:57-high in the semi, as five of the eight finalists came from the second heat.

Women’s 100 Free Semi-Finals

World Record (WR): 51.71 – Sarah Sjöström, 2017

World Junior Record (WJ): 52.70 – Penny Oleksiak, 2016

European Record (ER): 51.71 – Sarah Sjöström, 2017

European Junior Record (EJ): 53.88 – Freya Anderson

Championship Record (CR): 52.67 – Sarah Sjöström, 2014/2018

Sarah Sjostrom dominated the first semi of the women’s 100 free in 52.67, equalling her Championship Record set back in 2014. Femke Heemskerk was a solid 53.35 for 2nd in the heat, and Freya Anderson was .02 off her PB for 3rd in 53.90.

In the second semi, top seed from prelims Pernille Blume surprisingly went for a 50 split, touching in 23.97 before doing an open turn and trying to come back fast enough to make the final. She ended up fading, and Charlotte Bonnet took the heat win in 53.55 over Mariia Kameneva (53.66). Blume ended up 10th overall in 54.71.

Men’s 50 Breast Semi-Finals

World Record (WR): 25.95 – Adam Peaty , 2017

, 2017 World Junior Record (WJ): 26.97 – Nicolo Martinenghi, 2017

European Record (ER): 25.95 – Adam Peaty , 2017

, 2017 European Junior Record (EJ): 26.97 – Nicolo Martinenghi, 2017

Championship Record (CR): 26.50 – Adam Peaty, 2018

Adam Peaty, GBR, 26.23 Fabio Scozzoli, ITA, 26.80 Caba Siladji, SRB, 26.99 Peter Stevens, SLO, 27.08 Ilya Shymanovich, BLR, 27.09 Ties Elzerman, NED, 27.15 Fabian Schwingenschlogl, GER, 27.16 Kirill Prigoda, RUS, 27.17

Adam Peaty stormed to another Championship Record in the second semi of the men’s 50 breast, posting a time of 26.23 to qualify over half-a-second clear of everyone else.

Italian Fabio Scozzoli won the first semi for the 2nd seed in 26.80, and Serbian Caba Siladji also cracked 27 seconds for 3rd.

Women’s 200 Breast Final

World Record (WR): 2:19.11 – Rikke Moeller-Pedersen, 2013

World Junior Record (WJ): 2:19.64 – Viktoria Gunes, 2015

European Record (ER): 2:19.11 – Rikke Moeller-Pedersen, 2013

European Junior Record (EJ): 2:19.64 – Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 2:19.84 – Rikke Moeller-Pedersen, 2014

