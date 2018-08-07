Katinka Speaks Openly About Split with Tusup, No 400 IM (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.
WOMEN’S 200 IM SEMI-FINALS
- World Record (WR): 2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu, 2015
- World Junior Record (WJ): 2:09.98 – Rikako Ikee, 2017
- European Record (ER): 2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu, 2015
- European Junior Record (EJ): 2:11.03 – Target Time
- Championship Record (CR): 2:07.30 – Katinka Hosszu, 2016
- Siobhan-Marie O’Connor, GBR, 2:09.80
- Katinka Hosszu, HUN, 2:10.49
- Ilaria Cusinato, ITA, 2:10.77
- Maria Ugolova, SUI, 2:11.41
- Viktoria Zeynep Gunes, TUR, 2:12.73
- Zsuzsanna Jakabos, HUN, 2:12.96
- Aimee Willmott, GBR, 2:13.09
- Fantine Lesaffre, FRA, 2:13.13
Siobhan-Marie O’Connor dominated the first semi of the women’s 200 IM in 2:09.80, followed by Hungary’s Zsuzsanna Jakabos and British teammate Aimee Willmott. Anja Crevar lowered her Serbian Record in 4th (2:14.05).
The second semi was much quicker, as Katinka Hosszu relinquished her early lead on the breaststroke but regained it with a strong freestyle leg. She touched 1st for the 2nd fastest time overall in 2:10.49, followed by Ilaria Cusinato and Maria Ugolkova. Cusinato’s 2:10.77 broke her own Italian Record set earlier this year of 2:10.92.
Five of the finalists came from this heat, with Crevar being bumped out of the final in 9th.
