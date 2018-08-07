Katinka Speaks Openly About Split with Tusup, No 400 IM (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 200 IM SEMI-FINALS

World Record (WR): 2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu , 2015

, 2015 World Junior Record (WJ): 2:09.98 – Rikako Ikee, 2017

European Record (ER): 2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu , 2015

, 2015 European Junior Record (EJ): 2:11.03 – Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 2:07.30 – Katinka Hosszu, 2016

Siobhan-Marie O’Connor dominated the first semi of the women’s 200 IM in 2:09.80, followed by Hungary’s Zsuzsanna Jakabos and British teammate Aimee Willmott. Anja Crevar lowered her Serbian Record in 4th (2:14.05).

The second semi was much quicker, as Katinka Hosszu relinquished her early lead on the breaststroke but regained it with a strong freestyle leg. She touched 1st for the 2nd fastest time overall in 2:10.49, followed by Ilaria Cusinato and Maria Ugolkova. Cusinato’s 2:10.77 broke her own Italian Record set earlier this year of 2:10.92.

Five of the finalists came from this heat, with Crevar being bumped out of the final in 9th.