Katinka Speaks Openly About Split with Tusup, No 400 IM (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 200 IM SEMI-FINALS

  • World Record (WR): 2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu, 2015
  • World Junior Record (WJ): 2:09.98 – Rikako Ikee, 2017
  • European Record (ER): 2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu, 2015
  • European Junior Record (EJ): 2:11.03 – Target Time
  • Championship Record (CR): 2:07.30 – Katinka Hosszu, 2016
  1. Siobhan-Marie O’Connor, GBR, 2:09.80
  2. Katinka Hosszu, HUN, 2:10.49
  3. Ilaria Cusinato, ITA, 2:10.77
  4. Maria Ugolova, SUI, 2:11.41
  5. Viktoria Zeynep Gunes, TUR, 2:12.73
  6. Zsuzsanna Jakabos, HUN, 2:12.96
  7. Aimee Willmott, GBR, 2:13.09
  8. Fantine Lesaffre, FRA, 2:13.13

Siobhan-Marie O’Connor dominated the first semi of the women’s 200 IM in 2:09.80, followed by Hungary’s Zsuzsanna Jakabos and British teammate Aimee WillmottAnja Crevar lowered her Serbian Record in 4th (2:14.05).

The second semi was much quicker, as Katinka Hosszu relinquished her early lead on the breaststroke but regained it with a strong freestyle leg. She touched 1st for the 2nd fastest time overall in 2:10.49, followed by Ilaria Cusinato and Maria Ugolkova. Cusinato’s 2:10.77 broke her own Italian Record set earlier this year of 2:10.92.

Five of the finalists came from this heat, with Crevar being bumped out of the final in 9th.

Lpman

Come on, give Shane an 83rd chance!

1 hour ago
Steve Nolan

Ah, as you said that he kicked a stanchion and hit an age grouper in the head with a kickboard from 15 yards, so. 85th chance.

33 minutes ago

