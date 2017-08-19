2017 World University Games: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

29th World University Games (Summer Universiade 2017)

Sunday, August 20-Sunday, August 20, 2017

50-Meter Course

Taipei, Taiwan

National Taiwan Sport University Arena

The opening day of swimming at the 2017 World University Games, also known as the Summer Universiade, gets underway Sunday from the National Taiwan Sport University Arena in Taipei, Taiwan. However, for those of us on the other side of the world, it all starts Saturday night with Taiwan operating twelve hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time.

The first session is jam packed with nine events on the schedule. Japan’s Kosuke Hagino and Ukraine’s Mykhailo Romanchuk, who won silver at the World Championships in the 1500 freestyle, highlight the men’s 400 free which kicks things off on day 1. Following that will be the 50 fly, 400 IM and 200 back for women and the 100 back, 100 breast and 50 fly for men. The 400 free relays will wrap things up.

Hagino will also swim the 100 back, and a few other heavy hitters swimming tonight include 200 breast Olympic champion Dmitriy Balandin (men’s 100 breast), World Championship silver medalist in the 200 IM Yui Ohashi (women’s 400 IM), and World bronze medalist Andriy Govorov in his signature event, the men’s 50 fly.

Notable American men include Andrew Wilson in the 100 breast, Justin Ress in the 100 back, and Grant Shoults and Mitch D’Arrigo in the 400 free. D’Arrigo, who formerly represented Italy internationally, will wear the U.S. cap for the first time after switching his sporting citizenship earlier this year. Some of the women competing include Brooke Forde in the 400 IM, Asia Seidt and Bridgette Alexander in the 200 back, and Hellen Moffitt in the 50 fly.

Like the Olympics and World Championships, all events 200m and below will have semi-finals contested.

Men’s 400 Free Prelims

Meet Record: 3:46.72, Premyslaw Stanczyk (POL), 2009

Start list M400Free

Jay Lelliott of Great Britain and Mykhailo Romanchuk of the Ukraine both looked strong in winning their respective circle-seeded heats, taking the top two seeds in the men’s 400 free. Lelliott was out fast at the 200 in 1:51.83, and held it together down the stretch to win heat 5 in 3:48.30 over Romanchuk’s countryman Sergii Frolov (3:49.67) and New Zealand’s Matthew Hutchins (3:49.93).

400 IM Olympic champion Kosuke Hagino, who also owns a World Championship medal in this event from 2013, got out fast in heat 6, leading at the halfway mark, but began to fade. Romanchuk and Mitch D’Arrigo overtook him, and Romanchuk went on to win the heat in 3:48.73. D’Arrigo came in at 3:49.84, and Grant Shoults and Jeremy Bagshaw also passed Hagino who ended up finishing in 3:52.24.

Hagino ends up 10th, missing the final, while Sweden’s Adam Paulsson makes his way into the final out of one of the early heats in 3:51.19.

Women’s 50 Fly Prelims

Meet Record: 25.72, Lu Ying (CHN), 2015

Start list W50Fly

Aliena Schmidtke, GER, 26.29 Katerine Savard, CAN, 26.39 Kaho Okano, JPN, 26.71 Anna Dowgiert, POL, 26.75 Kinge Zandringa, NED / Bruna Lemos Rocha, BRA, 26.78 – Yukina Hirayama, JPN, 26.84 Rachel Kelly, GBR, 26.85 Daynara de Paula, BRA, 26.91 Elena Di Liddo, ITA, 26.97 Katie McLaughlin, USA, 26.97 Hellenn Moffitt, USA, 27.00 Marria Kameneva, RUS, 27.21 Nastassia Karakouskaya, BLR, 27.31 Emily Washer, AUS, 27.39 Aglaia Pezzato, ITA, 27.41

Germany’s Aliena Schmidtke, who was a finalist in this event at the recent World Championships, topped the women’s 50 fly prelims in a time of 26.29. Canadian Katerine Savard (26.39) and Japan’s Kaho Okano (26.71) also picked up heat wins to advance 2nd and 3rd overall into the semi-finals.

Americans Katie McLaughlin and Hellen Moffitt advanced through in 11th and 12th overall.

Men’s 100 Back Prelims

Meet Record: 52.60, Ryosuke Irie (JPN), 2009

Start list M100Back

American Justin Ress led the men’s 100 back prelims with a big win in the 7th of 8 heats in a time of 53.63, the only man under 54 seconds. Ress was a member of the U.S. World Championship team this year, but was eligible to swim here due to only qualifying in a non-Olympic event (the 50 back). He has to be considered the favorite after that swim, and holds a best of 53.27 from U.S. World Trials in June.

Ress’ teammate Taylor Dale won heat 8 to take the #2 time of the morning in 54.13, and Lithuania’s Danas Rapsys won the 6th heat for the 3rd best time in 54.51. Other notables making it through include Ireland’s Shane Ryan, Greece’s Apostolos Christou, and Russia’s Andrei Shabasov.

Fresh off the 400 freestyle, top seed Kosuke Hagino had a solid showing of 54.96 to advance to the semis 7th overall.

Women’s 400 IM Prelims

Meet Record: 4:37.50, Yana Klochkova (UKR), 2007

Start list W400IM

Men’s 100 Breast Prelims

Meet Record: 59.53, Igor Borysik (UKR), 2009

Start list M100Breast

Women’s 200 Back Prelims

Meet Record: 2:08.91, Stephanie Proud (GBR), 2009

Start list W200Back

Men’s 50 Fly Prelims

Meet Record: 23.09, Jason Dunford (KEN), 2009

Start list M50Fly

Women’s 400 Free Relay Prelims

Meet Record: 3:38.12, United States, 2015

Start list W400FR

Men’s 400 Free Relay Prelims