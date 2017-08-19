UGA, Pitt, UVA Mark New Additions to 2017-18 LSU Schedule

The 2017-18 NCAA schedule for the LSU Tigers has been released.

Three new teams have been added to this season’s lineup for LSU, with two of them coming at the same meet. After their intrasquad and a home meet against Tulane and Loyola (NO), they’ll travel to Pittsburgh to take on two ACC teams– Pitt and UVA. Pitt is heading into its second season with John Hargis at the coaching helm, while LSU will face a UVA team just recently taken over by former NC State sprint coach Todd DeSorbo.

LSU will contest the rest of the first semester in the Lone Star State, doing battle with SMU in early November before heading to the Art Adamson Invitational in College Station.

After winter break, LSU will have to face two tough SEC opponents back-to-back, taking on Georgia (Jan. 13) and then Texas A&M (Jan. 20). Finally, a quad meet with Tulane, Houston, and Rice will finish off their schedule before championship season.

Date Opponent Location Time (CT) Results Media
Fri,

Sep 22
 Purple & Gold Intrasquad Baton Rouge, La. (LSU Natatorium) 2:00 p.m. Twitter
Fri,

Sep 29
 Tulane Baton Rouge, La. (LSU Natatorium) 6:00 p.m. Twitter
Fri,

Sep 29
 Loyola (N.O.) Baton Rouge, La. (LSU Natatorium) 6:00 p.m. Twitter
Fri,

Oct 20
 Pittsburgh (w/ Virginia) Pittsburgh, Pa. (Trees Pool) TBA Twitter
Sat,

Oct 21
 Pittsburgh (w/ Virginia) Pittsburgh, Pa. (Trees Pool) TBA Twitter
Fri,

Nov 03
 SMU Dallas, Texas (Barr Aquatic Center) TBA Twitter
Thu,

Nov 16
 Art Adamson Invitational (Day 1) College Station, Texas (Rec Center Natatorium) TBA Twitter
Fri,

Nov 17
 Art Adamson Invitational (Day 2) College Station, Texas (Rec Center Natatorium) TBA Twitter
Sat,

Nov 18
 Art Adamson Invitational (Day 3) College Station, Texas (Rec Center Natatorium) TBA Twitter
Sun,

Dec 17
 Auburn Diving Invitational (Day 1) Auburn, Ala. (James E. Martin Aquatics Center) TBA Twitter
Mon,

Dec 18
 Auburn Diving Invitational (Day 2) Auburn, Ala. (James E. Martin Aquatics Center) TBA Twitter
Tue,

Dec 19
 Auburn Diving Invitational (Day 3) Auburn, Ala. (James E. Martin Aquatics Center) TBA Twitter
Wed,

Jan 03
 Tennessee Diving Invitational (Day 1) Knoxville, Tenn. (Allan Jones Aquatic Center) TBA Twitter
Thu,

Jan 04
 Tennessee Diving Invitational (Day 2) Knoxville, Tenn. (Allan Jones Aquatic Center) TBA Twitter
Fri,

Jan 05
 Tennessee Diving Invitational (Day 3) Knoxville, Tenn. (Allan Jones Aquatic Center) TBA Twitter
Sat,

Jan 13
 Georgia * Athens, Ga. (Gabrielsen Natatorium) TBA Twitter
Sat,

Jan 20
 Texas A&M * Baton Rouge, La. (LSU Natatorium) TBA Twitter
Fri,

Jan 26
 Houston, Rice, Tulane (W, Day 1) Baton Rouge, La. (LSU Natatorium) 5:00 p.m. Twitter
Sat,

Jan 27
 Houston, Rice, Tulane (W, Day 2) Baton Rouge, La. (LSU Natatorium) 10:00 a.m. Twitter
Wed,

Feb 14
 SEC Championships (Day 1) * College Station, Texas (Rec Center Natatorium) TBA Twitter
Thu,

Feb 15
 SEC Championships (Day 2) * College Station, Texas (Rec Center Natatorium) TBA Twitter
Fri,

Feb 16
 SEC Championships (Day 3) * College Station, Texas (Rec Center Natatorium) TBA Twitter
Sat,

Feb 17
 SEC Championships (Day 4) * College Station, Texas (Rec Center Natatorium) TBA Twitter
Sun,

Feb 18
 SEC Championships (Day 5) * College Station, Texas (Rec Center Natatorium) TBA Twitter
Sat,

Feb 24
 Georgia Last Chance Meet (Day 1) Athens, Ga. (Gabrielsen Natatorium) TBA Twitter
Sun,

Feb 25
 Georgia Last Chance Meet (Day 2) Athens, Ga. (Gabrielsen Natatorium) TBA Twitter
Mon,

Mar 05
 NCAA Zone D Diving Regional (Day 1) Minneapolis, Minn. (Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center) TBA Twitter
Tue,

Mar 06
 NCAA Zone D Diving Regional (Day 2) Minneapolis, Minn. (Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center) TBA Twitter
Wed,

Mar 07
 NCAA Zone D Diving Regional (Day 3) Minneapolis, Minn. (Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center) TBA Twitter
Wed,

Mar 14
 NCAA Championships (W, Day 1) Columbus, Ohio (McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion) TBA Twitter
Thu,

Mar 15
 NCAA Championships (W, Day 2) Columbus, Ohio (McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion) TBA Twitter
Fri,

Mar 16
 NCAA Championships (W, Day 3) Columbus, Ohio (McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion) TBA Twitter
Sat,

Mar 17
 NCAA Championships (W, Day 4) Columbus, Ohio (McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion) TBA Twitter
Wed,

Mar 21
 NCAA Championships (M, Day 1) Minneapolis, Minn. (Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center) TBA Twitter
Thu,

Mar 22
 NCAA Championships (M, Day 2) Minneapolis, Minn. (Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center) TBA Twitter
Fri,

Mar 23
 NCAA Championships (M, Day 3) Minneapolis, Minn. (Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center) TBA Twitter
Sat,

Mar 24
 NCAA Championships (M, Day 4) Minneapolis, Minn. (Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center) TBA Twitter

1 Comment on "UGA, Pitt, UVA Mark New Additions to 2017-18 LSU Schedule"

Joao

Only thing I love more than Cesar Cielo is LSU! Geaux Tigers man

52 minutes 14 seconds ago
About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon studies and swims at Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT. He began swimming on a club team in first grade and has been in the pool ever since. He misses Vine.

