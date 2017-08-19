UGA, Pitt, UVA Mark New Additions to 2017-18 LSU Schedule

The 2017-18 NCAA schedule for the LSU Tigers has been released.

Three new teams have been added to this season’s lineup for LSU, with two of them coming at the same meet. After their intrasquad and a home meet against Tulane and Loyola (NO), they’ll travel to Pittsburgh to take on two ACC teams– Pitt and UVA. Pitt is heading into its second season with John Hargis at the coaching helm, while LSU will face a UVA team just recently taken over by former NC State sprint coach Todd DeSorbo.

LSU will contest the rest of the first semester in the Lone Star State, doing battle with SMU in early November before heading to the Art Adamson Invitational in College Station.

After winter break, LSU will have to face two tough SEC opponents back-to-back, taking on Georgia (Jan. 13) and then Texas A&M (Jan. 20). Finally, a quad meet with Tulane, Houston, and Rice will finish off their schedule before championship season.