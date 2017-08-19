UGA, Pitt, UVA Mark New Additions to 2017-18 LSU Schedule

The 2017-18 NCAA schedule for the LSU Tigers has been released.
Three new teams have been added to this season’s lineup for LSU, with two of them coming at the same meet. After their intrasquad and a home meet against Tulane and Loyola (NO), they’ll travel to Pittsburgh to take on two ACC teams– Pitt and UVA. Pitt is heading into its second season with John Hargis at the coaching helm, while LSU will face a UVA team just recently taken over by former NC State sprint coach Todd DeSorbo.
LSU will contest the rest of the first semester in the Lone Star State, doing battle with SMU in early November before heading to the Art Adamson Invitational in College Station.
After winter break, LSU will have to face two tough SEC opponents back-to-back, taking on Georgia (Jan. 13) and then Texas A&M (Jan. 20). Finally, a quad meet with Tulane, Houston, and Rice will finish off their schedule before championship season.
|Date
|Opponent
|Results
|Fri,
Sep 22
|Purple & Gold Intrasquad
|Fri,
Sep 29
|Tulane
|Fri,
Sep 29
|Loyola (N.O.)
|Fri,
Oct 20
|Pittsburgh (w/ Virginia)
|Sat,
Oct 21
|Pittsburgh (w/ Virginia)
|Fri,
Nov 03
|SMU
|Thu,
Nov 16
|Art Adamson Invitational (Day 1)
|Fri,
Nov 17
|Art Adamson Invitational (Day 2)
|Sat,
Nov 18
|Art Adamson Invitational (Day 3)
|Sun,
Dec 17
|Auburn Diving Invitational (Day 1)
|Mon,
Dec 18
|Auburn Diving Invitational (Day 2)
|Tue,
Dec 19
|Auburn Diving Invitational (Day 3)
|Wed,
Jan 03
|Tennessee Diving Invitational (Day 1)
|Thu,
Jan 04
|Tennessee Diving Invitational (Day 2)
|Fri,
Jan 05
|Tennessee Diving Invitational (Day 3)
|Sat,
Jan 13
|Georgia *
|Sat,
Jan 20
|Texas A&M *
|Fri,
Jan 26
|Houston, Rice, Tulane (W, Day 1)
|Sat,
Jan 27
|Houston, Rice, Tulane (W, Day 2)
|Wed,
Feb 14
|SEC Championships (Day 1) *
|Thu,
Feb 15
|SEC Championships (Day 2) *
|Fri,
Feb 16
|SEC Championships (Day 3) *
|Sat,
Feb 17
|SEC Championships (Day 4) *
|Sun,
Feb 18
|SEC Championships (Day 5) *
|Sat,
Feb 24
|Georgia Last Chance Meet (Day 1)
|Sun,
Feb 25
|Georgia Last Chance Meet (Day 2)
|Mon,
Mar 05
|NCAA Zone D Diving Regional (Day 1)
|Tue,
Mar 06
|NCAA Zone D Diving Regional (Day 2)
|Wed,
Mar 07
|NCAA Zone D Diving Regional (Day 3)
|Wed,
Mar 14
|NCAA Championships (W, Day 1)
|Thu,
Mar 15
|NCAA Championships (W, Day 2)
|Fri,
Mar 16
|NCAA Championships (W, Day 3)
|Sat,
Mar 17
|NCAA Championships (W, Day 4)
|Wed,
Mar 21
|NCAA Championships (M, Day 1)
|Thu,
Mar 22
|NCAA Championships (M, Day 2)
|Fri,
Mar 23
|NCAA Championships (M, Day 3)
|Sat,
Mar 24
|NCAA Championships (M, Day 4)
Only thing I love more than Cesar Cielo is LSU! Geaux Tigers man