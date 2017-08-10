2017 US Junior Nationals: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2017 Speedo Junior National Championships

Day 3 of USA Swimming’s 2017 Speedo Junior National Championships in East Meadow, New York, will consist of prelims of the 400 free (9 heats of girls, 11 heats of boys) and prelims of the 100 fly (12 heats of girls, 14 heats of boys).

Sandpipers of Nevada’s Erica Sullivan, who won this event at U.S. Open last week, is the top seed in the girls’ 400 free. This meet is her last stop before representing Team USA at Junior Worlds in Indianapolis later this month. Scarlat Aquatics’ Johannes Calloni is top seed in the boys’ 400 free after having won the 1500 free on Tuesday, just off the meet record he set in the event in 2016.

In the absence of #1 seed Eva Merrell of Aquazot Swim Club, Dakota Luther heads the billing in the girls’ 100 fly. Van Mathias, from Multnomah Athletic Club, is the top seed on the boys’ side.

Keep refreshing this page for live, event-by-event updates from New York.

Girls 400 Freestyle – Prelims

WJR: 3:58.37 – Katie Ledecky

Meet: 4:07.26 – G Ryan

13-14 NAG: 4:07.15 – Cynthia Woodhead

15-16 NAG: 3:59.82 – Katie Ledecky

17-18 NAG: 3:58.37 – Katie Ledecky

Top 8 qualifiers:

The early winners hovered around the 4:22 range for the first four heats, until Morgan Scott of Central Bucks Swim Team blasted a 4:17.95 thanks to an outstanding back half, to slip past SwimMAC Carolina’s Olwyn Bartis (4:18.40) who had jumped out to an early lead with 1:00/2:05. A year ago, Scott’s best time was 4:28.70. This summer she had lowered it to 4:23, then 4:20. And now she’s an A-finalist at Juniors.

Scott and Bartis continued to lead the field until the two circle-seeded heats at the end. In the first of those, Lauren Pitzer of Lakeside Aquatic Club jumped out to the early lead, but back-half specialist Taylor Ault of La Mirada took over at the 300 wall. She clung to her lead, but only barely. The top four finishers all hit the wall in 4:16s: Ault 4:16.10; Madelyn Donohoe of The Fish, 4:16.20; Pitzer 4:16.29; and Morgan Tankersley of Greater Tampa, 4:16.67.

Top seed Erica Sullivan from Sandpipers of Nevada was way out front at the 100 and the 200 in last heat, but Miranda Heckman of Pleasanton Seahawks and Easop Lee of North Baltimore Aquatic Club began to move up on her over the second half of the race. Heckman turned first at the 300, while Lee moved into second. Over the final 100 meters Lee pulled to the lead and won with 4:14.91. Heckman was second with 4:15.06. Sullivan finished third with 4:17.38.

Boys 400 Freestyle – Prelims

WJR: 3:44.60 – Mack Horton

Meet: 3:51.99 – Townley Haas

13-14 NAG: 3:57.61 – Evan Pinion

15-16 NAG: 3:50.68 – Larsen Jensen

17-18 NAG: 3:46.08 – Larsen Jensen

Top 8 qualifiers:

Girls 100 Butterfly – Prelims

WJR: 56.46 – Penny Oleksiak

Meet: 58.69 – Felicia Lee

13-14 NAG: 59.51 – Kendyl Stewart

15-16 NAG: 57.93 – Mary T. Meagher

17-18 NAG: 57.87 – Katie McLaughlin

Top 8 qualifiers:

Boys 100 Butterfly – Prelims

WJR: 50.62 – Kristof Milak

Meet: 52.57 – Michael Andrew

13-14 NAG: 54.59 – Michael Andrew

15-16 NAG: 52.57 – Michael Andrew

17-18 NAG: 51.10 – Michael Phelps

Top 8 qualifiers: