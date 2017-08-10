2017 US Junior Nationals: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2017 Speedo Junior National Championships
- August 8 – 12, 2017
- East Meadow, NY (Long Island)
Day 3 of USA Swimming’s 2017 Speedo Junior National Championships in East Meadow, New York, will consist of prelims of the 400 free (9 heats of girls, 11 heats of boys) and prelims of the 100 fly (12 heats of girls, 14 heats of boys).
Sandpipers of Nevada’s Erica Sullivan, who won this event at U.S. Open last week, is the top seed in the girls’ 400 free. This meet is her last stop before representing Team USA at Junior Worlds in Indianapolis later this month. Scarlat Aquatics’ Johannes Calloni is top seed in the boys’ 400 free after having won the 1500 free on Tuesday, just off the meet record he set in the event in 2016.
In the absence of #1 seed Eva Merrell of Aquazot Swim Club, Dakota Luther heads the billing in the girls’ 100 fly. Van Mathias, from Multnomah Athletic Club, is the top seed on the boys’ side.
Girls 400 Freestyle – Prelims
- WJR: 3:58.37 – Katie Ledecky
- Meet: 4:07.26 – G Ryan
- 13-14 NAG: 4:07.15 – Cynthia Woodhead
- 15-16 NAG: 3:59.82 – Katie Ledecky
- 17-18 NAG: 3:58.37 – Katie Ledecky
Top 8 qualifiers:
- Easop Lee, NBAC 4:14.91
- Miranda Heckman, PLS 4:15.06
- Taylor Ault, RMDA 4:16.10
- Madelyn Donohoe, FISH 4:16.20
- Lauren Pitzer, LAC 4:16.29
- Morgan Tankersley, GTSA 4:16.67
- Erica Sullivan, SAND 4:17.38
- Morgan Scott, CBST 4:17.95
The early winners hovered around the 4:22 range for the first four heats, until Morgan Scott of Central Bucks Swim Team blasted a 4:17.95 thanks to an outstanding back half, to slip past SwimMAC Carolina’s Olwyn Bartis (4:18.40) who had jumped out to an early lead with 1:00/2:05. A year ago, Scott’s best time was 4:28.70. This summer she had lowered it to 4:23, then 4:20. And now she’s an A-finalist at Juniors.
Scott and Bartis continued to lead the field until the two circle-seeded heats at the end. In the first of those, Lauren Pitzer of Lakeside Aquatic Club jumped out to the early lead, but back-half specialist Taylor Ault of La Mirada took over at the 300 wall. She clung to her lead, but only barely. The top four finishers all hit the wall in 4:16s: Ault 4:16.10; Madelyn Donohoe of The Fish, 4:16.20; Pitzer 4:16.29; and Morgan Tankersley of Greater Tampa, 4:16.67.
Top seed Erica Sullivan from Sandpipers of Nevada was way out front at the 100 and the 200 in last heat, but Miranda Heckman of Pleasanton Seahawks and Easop Lee of North Baltimore Aquatic Club began to move up on her over the second half of the race. Heckman turned first at the 300, while Lee moved into second. Over the final 100 meters Lee pulled to the lead and won with 4:14.91. Heckman was second with 4:15.06. Sullivan finished third with 4:17.38.
Boys 400 Freestyle – Prelims
- WJR: 3:44.60 – Mack Horton
- Meet: 3:51.99 – Townley Haas
- 13-14 NAG: 3:57.61 – Evan Pinion
- 15-16 NAG: 3:50.68 – Larsen Jensen
- 17-18 NAG: 3:46.08 – Larsen Jensen
Girls 100 Butterfly – Prelims
- WJR: 56.46 – Penny Oleksiak
- Meet: 58.69 – Felicia Lee
- 13-14 NAG: 59.51 – Kendyl Stewart
- 15-16 NAG: 57.93 – Mary T. Meagher
- 17-18 NAG: 57.87 – Katie McLaughlin
Boys 100 Butterfly – Prelims
- WJR: 50.62 – Kristof Milak
- Meet: 52.57 – Michael Andrew
- 13-14 NAG: 54.59 – Michael Andrew
- 15-16 NAG: 52.57 – Michael Andrew
- 17-18 NAG: 51.10 – Michael Phelps
Insane NAG’s
Katie Ledecky: anything from 400 on
Missy Franklin: 200 back
Arron Piersol: 200 back
Michael Phelps: 200 fly/ 100 fly
Also, both world junior records for the 100 free are insane. They both won Olympic gold last summer
Nswim, Milak 100/200 fly combo (at 17) is faster than Phelps at 18. Now Phelps most impressive NAG globally (and probably only true JRW, can anyone confirm?) is the 200 IM