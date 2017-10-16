2017 Kansas 6A Champion Megan Keil Verbals to Mizzou

Mizzou has picked up a verbal from sprint freestyler Megan Keil of the Wichita Aqua Shocks, who will join their class of 2022.

Representing Derby High School at the 2017 Kansas 6A State Championships, Keil racked up individual state titles in both the 50 free and 100 free.

TOP TIMES

50y free 22.74

100y free 50.86

50m free 25.96

100m free 57.63

Keil’s 50 free time is enticing for Mizzou, as she would’ve tied for 15th in the prelims of this race at the 2017 SEC Championships, meaning she’s right on the bubble of being a B finalist in that event. The Tigers had four scorers in the 50 free at those SEC Championships, but they were all in the C final. Hannah Stevens was their top finisher, winning the C final with a 22.63.

The Tigers’ 200 free relay struggled last year, with Stevens’ 21.74 split (with a flying start) being the only split under 22.5 as they finished 7th at SECs.

The transfer of Annie Ochitwa from Arizona is going to help the Tigers sprint free group this year, as she’s been 22.11 in the 50 free, and Mizzou has only had one woman ever break 22 in a flat start 50 free in program history (Shara Stafford, 21.79 in 2012).

Keil will add immediate depth to the sprint free group in Columbia, and she joins Ana Pozder, Allison Bloebaum, Audrey Guyett, Danielle Hepler, Kayla Jones, and Rowan Hodgins in Mizzou‘s incoming freshman class for the fall of 2018.