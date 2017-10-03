Mizzou Collects Verbal Commitment from 2x NC 4A Champ Ana Pozder

Apex, North Carolina’s Ana Pozder has verbally committed to swim at the University of Missouri for the 2018-19 season, joining Allison Bloebaum, Audrey Guyett, Danielle Hepler, Kayla Jones, and Rowan Hodgins in the class of 2022.

“I chose the University of Missouri because the team has exactly the atmosphere I was looking for, and the coaching staff cares deeply for each athlete both in and out of the pool. I am so excited to be a tiger!”

A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Pozder is a senior at Apex High School and is the double-defending North Carolina 4A State Champion in the 500 free. She first won the event as a sophomore in 4:50.66 at the 2016 4A State NCHSAA State Championships; she also finished 5th in the 100 fly (56.96) that year. As a junior in 2017, she again won the 500 free (4:48.48) and was third in the 200 free (1:49.22).

Pozder does her club swimming with TAC Titans. She swam the 200/400/800/1500 free and 400 IM at Speedo Summer Junior Nationals in August and finished in the top 16 of both the 800 and 1500. Pozder will come to Mizzou as Kira Zubar, the Tigers’ top distance scorer, will have used up her eligibility. Her top 1650 time would have placed 15th at 2017 SEC Championship, while her 500 free would have been just on the B/C final bubble. She also would have made the C final in the 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:48.89

500 free – 4:46.77

1000 free – 9:49.28

1650 free – 16:23.97

400 IM – 4:18.93

200 fly – 2:02.02

