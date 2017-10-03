Backstroker Jack Galbraith Selects William & Mary for his Verbal Commitment

Jack Galbraith, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Vienna, Virginia, has elected to swim for the College of William & Mary beginning in the fall of 2018.

“I chose William and Mary because of the connection that I made with the coaching staff and team members. Can’t wait to be a part of the Tribe! #RollTribe”

Galbraith is a senior at James Madison School. He specializes in back and fly, and was an A finalist in the 100 back (4th with 51.34) and 100 fly (8th with 51.33, 50.69 in prelims) at the 2017 VHSL 6A Boys Swimming and Diving State Meet. He led off James Madison’s 4th-place medley relay (23.87 50 back) and split a 47.46 100 free on their 4th-place 400 free relay. Galbraith does his year-round swimming with Machine Aquatics. He had an outstanding summer, updating his LCM times in the 100 free and 200 IM in June, then in the 50/100/200 back and 50/100/200 fly at NCSA Summer Swimming Championship in August.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 23.87

100 back – 50.79

200 back – 1:49.58

100 fly – 50.69

200 fly – 1:54.33

Kade Younger and Steven Thalblum have also verbally committed to join the William and Mary class of 2022.

