William & Mary Reels in Verbal from 4x VHSL 5A Finalist Kade Younger

Kade Younger, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Menchville High School in Newport News, Virginia, got a shout-out on social media from his club team, Coast Guard Blue Dolphins, for his verbal commitment to the College of William & Mary:

“CONGRATS to NT member and Menchville High Senior, KADE YOUNGER on his commitment to swim at the collegiate level for @WMTribeSwim! #GOTRIBE”

Younger has been a Virginia 5A finalist in individual events four times over the course of his high school career. Freshman year, although he qualified in the 200 free individually, he only swam relays in finals. The next season he placed 5th in the 100 fly and 7th in the 200 IM, swam fly (23.21) on Menchville’s winning 200 medley relay, and split 22.26 on their winning 200 free relay. Last season he was 5th in the IM and 7th in the fly, and contributed a 21.77 to Menchville’s winning 200 free relay, and a 23.29 fly to their 4th-place medley relay.

In club swimming he has been a true utility player, swimming free, fly, back, and IM for Coast Guard Blue Dolphins. Younger had an outstanding championship meet at Virginia Swimming Long Course Senior Championships, earning new lifetime bests in the 50/100/200 free and 100/200 back. He wrapped up short course season at 2017 Eastern Zone Southern Region Sectional Meet in Christiansburg, where he was an A finalist in the 100/200 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM. He also won the B final of the 200 fly.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:49.96

100 back – 50.45

200 fly – 1:52.11

100 fly – 50.75

400 IM – 3:59.89

200 IM – 1:53.46

Younger will join Steven Thalblum in the William & Mary class of 2022.

