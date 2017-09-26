SwimSwam Swimmer of the Month: Maxime Rooney, Florida

SwimSwam Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based swimmer or water polo player who has proven themselves truly hardcore over the past month. As with any item of recognition, Swimmer of the Month is a subjective exercise meant to highlight one athlete whose work holds noteworthy context – perhaps a swimmer who was visibly outperforming other swimmers over the month, or one whose accomplishments slipped through the cracks among other high-profile swims. If your favorite athlete wasn’t selected, feel free to respectfully recognize them in our comment section.

It’s a very Florida-centric month of September in our monthy Swimmer and Coach of the Month posts, and maybe that’s mostly attributed to Florida being one of only a few college teams to compete this early in the season. Still, the Gators swam surprisingly well at the All-Florida Invite, especially considering the heavy event loads most of their swimmers took on.

Off the top, this month’s highlighted swimmer could very easily be Caeleb Dressel, who went 19.1, 44.0 and 46.8, but as Dressel has been our Swimmer of the Month twice in the past six months (March and July), we’re electing to highlight a different swimmer this time around.

That swimmer is Maxime Rooney, who started out his sophomore year strong with nation-leading times in a trio of events. Rooney was the #1 recruit in his class, but had a relatively quiet freshman season. That can be the trend in Gainesville, though, where the intense training often takes a year or so to fully click. If that’s the case with Rooney, watch out. Because his All-Florida Invite performances were awfully impressive.

Here’s a look at Rooney’s times from the three-day meet, listed chronologically:

500 free: 4:39.86

50 free: 21.16

50 free split: 20.0

200 free: 1:36.76**

100 back: 49.58

50 back leadoff: 23.0

200 free: 1:37.02

100 back: 48.93**

200 free split: 1:36.90

200 back: 1:49.43

200 fly: 1:53.41

200 back: 1:46.34**

200 fly: 1:49.50

100 free split: 44.43

**Denotes nation-leading time

That’s a heavy load for a three-day span in September, when most college swimmers are just getting back into shape after a several-week break. In particular, the 200 free time is outstanding. It’s more than two seconds faster than he was at this meet last year and leads all swimmers nationwide by more than two seconds as well.

By most accounts, Rooney had a solid freshman season for Florida, though he was a little off at NCAAs. But if the start to his sophomore campaign is any indicator, we could see a big explosion from Rooney on the national level over the coming six months.