2017 FINA World Cup Wraps Up In Singapore This Weekend

2017 FINA WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

Saturday, November 18th & Sunday, November 19th

OCBC Aquatic Centre, Singapore

SCM

Prelims 9:30am local/Finals 6pm local

Heading into the final stop of the final cluster of the 2017 FINA World Cup series, South African Chad Le Clos and Swede Sarah Sjostrom lead the overall money lists with totals of $138,850 and $167,500, respectively. Both Olympians look primed to capture the $50,000 cluster bonuses, as well as the $150,000 series title.

But mainstays Vlad Morozov of Russia and Katinka Hosszu of Hungary will also be gunning for cash in Singapore, as will Dutch world record holder Ranomi Kromowidjojo and Olympic champion Pernille Blume of Denmark.

As a reminder, Singapore, Beijing and Tokyo were the only World Cup cities in which 2016 Olympic bronze medalists were added to the list of those elite athletes able to cruise right into finals without having to compete in prelims.

The following events will be contested over the 2 days at the OCBC Aquatic Centre.

– Freestyle 50m, 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m (W), 1500m (M)

– Backstroke 50m, 100m, 200m

– Breaststroke 50m, 100m, 200m

– Butterfly 50m, 100m, 200m

– Individual Medley 100m, 200m, 400m