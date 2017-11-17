Emma Carlton Wins 2 Events, Breaks State Record at WA Girls 4A State

Washington 2017 Girls State Meet 4A

November 10-11th

King County Aquatic Center

Short course yards

Top 5 Team Scores

Newport (Belleville) – 334 Skyline – 200 Wenatchee – 184 Kimiak – 157 Jackson – 151

Newport High School won the girls 4A state meet in Washington this past weekend by 134 points. They were helped by wins in the 200 medley relay, 200 free relay, 200 IM, and 200 free.

There were several record-breaking performances at the meet. Emma Carlton of Mount Vernon won the 50 free, smashing the state record with a 22.58. The previous state record was 22.92, set in 2008. 2nd place finisher, Gabrielle Dang, also beat the meet record of 22.96 with her time of 22.95. Emma Carlton also scared the 100 fly state record of 53.10 with her winning time of 53.37. Dang also came near the state record in the 100 free, winning in the event with a 49.98, just off the meet record of 49.82 and state record of 49.81.

Newport broke the meet record in the 200 free relay, winning with time of 1:36.26, way under the meet record of 1:37.74. The relay team was made up of Samantha Baron, Jamie Zimmerman, Gracie Wang, and Jaime Chen, and is made up of all Freshmen and Sophomores.

Skyline and Newport both smashed the state record of 3:28.88 in the 400 free relay. Skyline (Bradley, McRae, Stureborg, DiMeco) won the event with a 3:27.47. Newport (Baron, Chen, Nguyen, Groysman) finished 2nd with a 3:27.49, and the entire relay will return next year.

