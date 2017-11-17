Emma Carlton Wins 2 Events, Breaks State Record at WA Girls 4A State

Washington 2017 Girls State Meet 4A
- November 10-11th
- King County Aquatic Center
- Short course yards
- Results (also on MeetMobile)
Top 5 Team Scores
- Newport (Belleville) – 334
- Skyline – 200
- Wenatchee – 184
- Kimiak – 157
- Jackson – 151
Newport High School won the girls 4A state meet in Washington this past weekend by 134 points. They were helped by wins in the 200 medley relay, 200 free relay, 200 IM, and 200 free.
There were several record-breaking performances at the meet. Emma Carlton of Mount Vernon won the 50 free, smashing the state record with a 22.58. The previous state record was 22.92, set in 2008. 2nd place finisher, Gabrielle Dang, also beat the meet record of 22.96 with her time of 22.95. Emma Carlton also scared the 100 fly state record of 53.10 with her winning time of 53.37. Dang also came near the state record in the 100 free, winning in the event with a 49.98, just off the meet record of 49.82 and state record of 49.81.
Newport broke the meet record in the 200 free relay, winning with time of 1:36.26, way under the meet record of 1:37.74. The relay team was made up of Samantha Baron, Jamie Zimmerman, Gracie Wang, and Jaime Chen, and is made up of all Freshmen and Sophomores.
Skyline and Newport both smashed the state record of 3:28.88 in the 400 free relay. Skyline (Bradley, McRae, Stureborg, DiMeco) won the event with a 3:27.47. Newport (Baron, Chen, Nguyen, Groysman) finished 2nd with a 3:27.49, and the entire relay will return next year.
Event Winners
- 200 medley relay: Newport (Zimmerman, Chin, Wang, Groysman), 1:46.00
- 200 free: Yulia Groysman (Newport), 1:48.25
- 200 IM: Samantha Baron (Newport), 2:02.71
- 50 free: Emma Carlton (Mount Vernon), 22.58
- 1 meter diving: Kennedy Cribbs (Eastlake), 425.45
- 100 fly: Emma Carlton (Mount Vernon), 53.37
- 100 free: Gabrielle Dang (Northcreek), 49.98
- 500 free: Sarah DiMeco (Skyline), 4:49.11
- 200 free relay: Newport (Baron, Zimmerman, Wang, Chen), 1:36.26
- 100 back: Emma Frey (Mount Vernon), 55.04
- 100 breast: Chloe Limargo (Jackson), 1:03.51
- 400 free relay: Skyline (Bradley, McRae, Stureborg, Dimeco), 3:27.47
