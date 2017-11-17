Eleanor Beers Wins 4 Events at Washington 2A State Meet

Washington 2017 Girls State Meet 2A

November 10-11

King County Aquatic Center

Short course yards

Results (also can be found on MeetMobile)

Top 5 Team Scores

Liberty (Renton) – 298 North Kitsap – 248 Port Angeles – 173 Sammamish – 158 Steilacoom – 142

Liberty (Renton) won the Washington girls 2A state title by 50 points in Saturday, November 11th. Liberty managed to win despite only winning 1 relay and 1 individual event. Abby Russell won the 200 IM with a 2:08.74, and the Liberty team of Maddie Perkins, Rachel King, Chloe Weber, and Reegan Weber won the 400 free relay in a time of 3:40.10.

Eleanor Beers of North Kitsap was the only 4-event winner of the meet. Beers won the 50 free with a 23.65, a little bit off her personal best of 23.29, set in March of this year. Beers also won the 100 free, going 50.99, just .01 off the meet record of 50.98, and almost a second off her best time of 50.27. She also split 23.05 and 23.31 anchoring the 200 medley and free relays.

Event Winners