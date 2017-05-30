2016 European Jr. Champion Tamila Holub of Portugal Chooses NC State

Portugal’s Tamila Holub has committed to swim for the NC State Wolfpack, according to the team’s Twitter account. She won gold in the 1500 free and silver in the 800 free at the 2016 European Junior Championships last summer. She joins the Wolfpack class of 2021.

Holub is a distance free specialist, holding Portuguese records in the 800 free and 1500 free in long course. In addition to Euro Jrs, she swam at the 2016 Olympic Games, ending up 24th overall in the 800 free at 8:45.36. Notably, in the 1500 free, she owns the top 8 times in Portuguese history.

TOP TIMES

200 LC free – 2:03.81 (1:48.65 converted to 200 SCY)

400 LC free – 4:14.67 (4:45.34 converted to 500 SCY)

800 LC free – 8:36.21 (9:38.38 converted to 1000 SCY)

1500 LC free – 16:20.80 (16:01.56 converted to 1650 SCY)

Holub’s times in long course suggest that she’ll be of immediate value to the Wolfpack women, who have had success in distance free of late. Namely, Hannah Moore and Rachel Muller have landed finals spots either in 2016 and/or 2017 at NCAAs in the 500 and mile. Though Muller just exhausted her NCAA eligibility with this past season, Holub will get a year to train and race with Moore.

Going off of Holub’s converted times, she will likely be a multi-event scorer at the ACC level and the NCAA level. She would have made the 500 free A final at the 2017 ACC Championships, and would have also placed 2nd to only Olympic medalist Leah Smith in the mile at that meet. Meanwhile, her converted time in the mile also would have been good for 13th at the 2017 NCAA Championships.

Holub joins a deep, talented class of 2021 for Braden Holloway’s Wolfpack women: