19.7/43.3 Sprinter Jack Armstrong Transfers from Auburn to Grand Canyon

Sprinter Jack Armstrong has announced his transfer to Grand Canyon University this coming fall. Armstrong, a Texas native who trains with the Houston Bridge Bats, swam one season with Auburn University in the SEC (2019-20).

Proud to announce I will be swimming at Grand Canyon University in the fall of 2021. Go Lopes #lopesup

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 19.71

100 free – 43.35

200 free – 1:40.93

100 breast – 55.08

100 fly – 48.31

Armstrong competed at the 2020 SEC Championships, which would be his last meet with Auburn. At that meet, his first collegiate conference champs, he scored a point in the 50 free at 24th place, hitting a lifetime best 19.71 in prelims. He also raced the 100 free and 100 fly at the meet, and he split 19.34 on their 200 free relay in a time trial after their relay was DQ’d in the official event final.

While at Auburn, Armstrong dropped .08 in the 50 free and .70 in the 100 fly. He’s been training with the Houston Bridge Bats during this gap year.

Most recently, Armstrong raced at the virtual Winter Championships, going lifetime bests in the 100 breast (55.08) and 100 fly (48.31) as well as breaking 20 again in the 50 free (19.87). His 100 breast improvements have been remarkable; he’d never been under a minute until November 2020, when he went 57.08. He then dropped to 56.13 at the Winter Champs prelims and wound up with a 55.08 in finals.

Armstrong is a massive snag for the Antelopes, who finished third at the 2020 Western Athletic Conference Championships. GCU is led by junior Mazen Shoukry in the sprint free events, who was 19.71/43.25 in the 50/100 last season.

With his lifetime bests, Armstrong would’ve tied Shoukry for the 2020 WAC title in the 50 free, taken second behind Shoukry in the 100 free, and finished top 10 in both the 100 fly and 100 breast.