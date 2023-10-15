17-Year-Old Summer McIntosh Blazes 3:57.59 400-Yard IM, No. 7 All Time

2023 Sarasota Sharks Halloween Meet

Oct. 12-15, 2023

Selby Aquatic Center Sarasota, Florida

SCY (25 yards)

Results on MeetMobile: “2023 SYS Halloween Meet”

Summer McIntosh, the 17-year-old world record holder in the 400-meter IM, made an impressive debut in the short course yards (SCY) version of the event on Saturday in Sarasota, Florida.

The Canadian phenom fired off a 3:57.59 in the 400-yard IM at the Sarasota Sharks Halloween Meet, which makes her the seventh-fastest performer in the history of the event. McIntosh was just a few tenths shy of what Alex Walsh swam to win the NCAA title last season. If McIntosh was American, she would rank behind only Bella Sims (3:56.59) in the U.S. girls’ 17-18 national age group (NAG) rankings.

Fastest Women’s 400-Yard IM Performers

Ella Eastin (USA) – 3:54.60, 2018 Katie Ledecky (USA) – 3:56.53, 2018 Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 3:56.54, 2012 Bella Sims (USA) – 3:56.59, 2022 Katie Grimes (USA) – 3:57.02, 2022 Alex Walsh (USA) – 3:57.24, 2023 Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 3:57.59, 2023 Caitlin Leverenz (USA) – 3:57.89, 2012 Maya DiRado (USA) – 3:58.12, 2014 Julia Smit (USA) – 3:58.23, 2010

McIntosh opened with a 53.70 butterfly split, followed with a 58.87 backstroke split, clocked a 1:10.20 breaststroke split, and closed with a 54.82 freestyle split. She was listed with an entry time of 4:00.00 in the 400 IM, but SwimSwam could not find any record of a previous swim on record in the yards version of the event.

McIntosh also collected 1st-place finishes in the 50 breaststroke (28.96) and 200 IM (1:54.43) on Friday. Her first official attempt at the 200 IM would have placed her 7th at NCAAs last season. McIntosh’s 50 breast marked a new lifetime best, shaving nearly two seconds off her previous-best 30.69 from last November. She is expected to contest the SCY 200 breast for the first time on Sunday.

Back in April, McIntosh broke Katinka Hosszu‘s 2016 world record in the 400-meter IM with a time of 4:25.87 before winning her second world title in a row (4:27.11) this summer.

McIntosh competed for the Toronto Titans during the 2021 International Swimming League season, presumably forgoing her NCAA eligibility in the process. But that doesn’t mean we won’t see some insanely fast SCY swimming out of the budding star while she trains with Brent Arckey in Sarasota.