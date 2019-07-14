16-Year-Old Lillie Nordmann Posts 58.5 100 Fly on Day 3 of Austin Sectionals

2019 ST TXLA SPEEDO SOUTHERN SECTIONALS

July 11-14th

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX

Hosted by Longhorn Aquatics

Long Course Meters

Psych Sheet

Live Results

The 3rd day of racing in Austin featured the 100 back, 400 free, and 100 fly. 16-year-old Lillie Nordmann, who has commited to swim for Stanford in 2020, shattered her personal best en route to winning the women’s 100 fly. Nordmann finished in 58.56, winning the race by nearly a second, and blowing past her previous best of 59.19. Her time now ranks her 3rd all-time nationally in the women’s 15-16 100 fly, behind only the legendary Mary Meagher (57.93) and Cassidy Bayer (58.11). Sarah Gibson was 58.86 in prelims, but came in 2nd in finals with a 59.37. Madisyn Cox dropped massively to take 3rd with a 59.59. Cox was entered with a 1:04.36, but according to the SWIMS database, her personal best was 1:06.78.

Drew Kibler continued to post impressive times on day 3. After narrowly missing his best time in the 100 free on day 1, and dropping a huge 1:47.1 200 free on day 2, Kibler won the men’s 400 free with a 3:52.75. The time shattered Kibler’s previous best of 3:54.49, which he swam in 2017. In 2018, Kibler’s fastest time was 3:54.87. He’ll be racing the 50 on day 4, where he has a personal best of 22.80 from back in 2016.

13-year-old Jillian Cox won the women’s 400 free with a 4:16.51. Her time came in just off her personal best of 4:16.27, which she swam at the end of June. At just 13, she currently sits 34th all-time in the girls 13-14 400 free. Julia Cook won the women’s 100 back, clocking a new season best of 1:02.20. Cook’s best time sits at 1:01.34. William Grant narrowly missed his lifetime best while winning the men’s 100 back. Grant posted a 55.o9, slightly off his best of 55.02.

Coby Carrozza won the men’s 100 fly, hitting the wall in 53.93. Carrozza left his previous personal best in the dust with that swim, taking nearly a full second off. His previous best had been 54.83 from just a few weeks ago.