15-Yr-Old Marcus Da Silva Clocks 50.33 100 Free In Australia

2022 AUSTRALIAN AGE CHAMPIONSHIPS

While 14-year-old Nicholas Castella was smoking an impressive time of 2:02.71 in the men’s 200m backstroke in Copenhagen, his teenage counterpart in Australia was making some noise of his own.

On day five of the Australian Age Championships, dueling teenager Marcus Da Silva fired off a super quick 100m freestyle time of 50.33 to claim the national title for the men’s 15-year-old age category.

After punching a time of 51.11 in the morning heats, City of Sydney’s Da Silva split 24.52/25.81 to handily take the 1free in the best time of his career.

Entering these Australian Age Championships, Da Silva’s personal best rested at the 51.18 he notched just last month at the NSW State Age Championships.

With his outing here, Da Silva is rapidly approaching the national age record for 15-year-olds which rising star Flynn Southam logged as 49.55 last year.

Looking more globally, for perspective, Da Silva’s 50.33 here would rank as the 13th fastest American 13-14-year-old of all time. This performance follows up Da Silva’s 1:50.72 200m free stunner from last night here in Adelaide.

