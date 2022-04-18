Santa Clara Sprinter Katy Hawk Verbals to UC San Diego for 2023-24

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Katy Hawk from Los Gatos, California, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of California, San Diego’s class of 2027. Her brother Dylan Hawk, a 6’8” sprinter at Cal, will be a senior when she is a freshman. Asia Kozan has also verbally committed to UCSD for fall 2023. Hawk wrote on social media:

“I am so stoked to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the University of California, San Diego! Huge thank you to all my friends, family, and coaches for helping me throughout this process. I wouldn’t be where I am today without you all. Go Tritons! 🔱”

Hawk attends Los Gatos High School and swims year-round with Santa Clara Swim Club. She specializes in the shorter end of the freestyle range and sprint fly. She recently competed at Carlsbad Sectionals in the 50/100/200 free and 100 fly and picked up a new PB in the 100 free in time trials. She opened the 2021 long course season with lifetime bests in all four events, swimming at the SCSC Senior Meet #2 where she placed 10th in the 50 free, 11th in the 100 free, 10th in the 200 free, and 18th in the 100 fly. She ended up lowering her 100m free time at the end of the summer at USA Swimming Futures Championships in Santa Clarita.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 24.56

100 free – 53.17

200 free – 1:54.35

100 fly – 58.96

The Tritons compete in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation, a multi-division conference established in 1992-1993 to provide intercollegiate competition in certain Olympic sports. UCSD women won the conference title in 2022 by 12.5 points over Hawaii.

