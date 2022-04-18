Massachusetts High School D2 Champ Mitch Dubey Commits to Navy for 2022-23

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Belchertown, Massachusetts native Mitch Dubey has signed a National Letter of Intent to swim and study at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland and will begin in the fall of 2022.

“It is an absolute honor to announce my commitment to the United States Naval Academy. It has been a long process but I have been heavily supported by my family, teammates, friends, and especially the coaches at Navy. Coach Roberts and Coach Mark helped me me through the process and once I visited the academy back in September, I knew it was the perfect fit for me. I look forward to working with them and joining my new team. Additionally, I am excited to pursue a degree in aerospace engineering and serving this great nation. Go Navy! Beat Army!”

A senior at Belchertown High School, Dubey won the 200 free by 5.6 seconds and the 500 free by 14.8 seconds at the 2022 MIAA Boys Division 2 State Swimming and Diving Championships in February. He also contributed to a pair of top-6 relays which helped Belchertown finish fourth in the boys’ team race.

In club swimming, where he represents Bluefish Swim Club, he had an outstanding showing at the New England Senior Championships last December. He clocked lifetime bests in the 200/500/1000/1650 free, 200 back, and 400 IM. He was runner-up in all four freestyle events, third in the 200 back and 400 IM and seventh in the 200 IM.

Dubey will join the Midshipmen this summer with Charlie Krone, George Brooker, Jack Lambert, Jacob Pishko, and Stephan Aguirre. His times are already fast enough to score at the conference level. He would have placed fourth in the 1650 free (the second Navy miler behind Garrett McGovern, with whom he will overlap two years) and in the B finals of the 200 free, 500 free, and 400 IM at the 2022 Patriot League Championships.

Best SCY Times:

1650 free – 15:23.47

1000 free – 9:09.49

500 free – 4:28.94

200 free – 1:39.64

400 IM – 3:57.04

200 back – 1:50.94

