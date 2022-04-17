14-Yr-Old Nicholas Castella Cracks 2:02.71 200 Back PB In Copenhagen

2022 DANISH OPEN (DEN)

Friday, April 15th – Tuesday, April 19th

Bellahøj Svømmestadion, Copenhagen, Denmark

LCM (50m)

World Championships & European Championships Qualifier

Start Lists/Results

14-year-old Nicholas Castella was back in the water making waves on day 3 of the 2022 Danish Open.

The teen already fired off a head-turning time of 1:50.44 in the men’s 200m freestyle for silver last night, while tonight he tried the 200m back on for size.

Castella bagged another silver on the meet, taking runner-up in the 2back with a big-time personal best of 2:02.71. Castella opened in 1:00.31 and closed in 1:02.40 to hit the wall about a half-second behind winner Jakob Strunge Nissen. Nissen was the gold medalist with a winning effort of 2:02.29.

Entering this meet, Castella’s career-quickest in the 2back rested at 2:07.21, meaning the Ricki Clausen and Ejnar Larsen hacked nearly 5 solid seconds off of his previous lifetime best to check-in among the fastest ever 14-year-olds in this event.

For perspective, Castella’s 2:02.71 would insert the Dane into the all-time American 13-14-year-old performers in slot #4, ahead of the likes of greats Aaron Peirsol and Ryan Murphy when they were that age.