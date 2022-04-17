Georgia HS 1A-3A State Champion Aaron Seymour to Swim for In-state Bulldogs

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Aaron Seymour, a senior at Savannah Arts Academy in Savannah, Georgia, has announced his intention to remain in-state to swim for the University of Georgia Bulldogs beginning next fall.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my swimming and academic career at the University of Georgia! I would like to thank my teammates, coaches, and teachers for helping me get to this point. Also, the biggest thanks to my family for their endless support. Go Dawgs!”

Seymour does his club swimming with Georgia Coastal Aquatic Team and specializes in back, free, and fly. He won the 100 back at the Georgia High School 1A-3A State Championships in 2020, 2021, and 2022, and the 50 free in 2022. He won the free by four-tenths of a second with a PB of 20.26 and the backstroke by over 3 seconds (48.44, also a PB).

Two months later he added eight more lifetime bests (100/200 free, 50 back, 50/100 breast, 100 fly, 100/200 IM) while competing at the ISCA International Senior Cup. There, he won the 50 back (22.47), 100 back (49.33), and 100 IM (51.66); he was fourth in the 50 free (20.61), 50 breast (25.93), 100 breast (56.10), and 100 fly (49.18); fifth in the 200 free (1:40.69); and sixth in the 200 IM (1:53.69).

He is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 50 free and 100 back and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100 free, 100 breast, and 100 fly:

50 back – 22.47

100 back – 48.44

50 free – 20.26

100 free – 45.18

50 breast – 25.93

100 breast – 56.10

100 fly – 49.18

Seymour will suit up for the Bulldogs with fellow class of 2026 commits Sam Powe, Charlie Stout, Clayton Whetstine, Cooper Cook, Kevin Li, Kristian Pitshugin, Sam Kohm, and Steven Insixiengmay.

👋 Welcome to Athens, Aaron Seymour! ℹ️ Free / Back / Fly

📍 Savannah, Ga.

🎓 Savannah Arts Academy

🏊 Georgia Coastal Aquatic Team#CommitToTheG | #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/My1zHMFCH8 — Georgia Swim & Dive (@UGASwimDive) April 15, 2022

