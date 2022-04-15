3x All-American Diver Kevin Li to Transfer to Georgia for 5th Year

Kevin Li has announced via Instagram that he plans to transfer to Georgia to use his 5th year of eligibility. Li spent his first four years at Alabama.

Li announced the move on his own Instagram captioning the photo saying “Thank you, UA! Thank you, Bama fans! #rolltide”

Athletes were allowed an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 during the 2020-2021 season. Many athletes took this extra year this past season, but the number is expected to fall over the next few years.

Despite going through many coaching changes, as Alabama has had four diving coaches in the last five seasons, Li had much success at Alabama earning three NCAA All-American honors. At the 2022 NCAA Championships, Li finished 14th on the 1 meter springboard with a score of 336.50. Li also earned All-American honors on both the 1 and 3 meter springboards in 2020.

Li has the potential to make an immediate impact for Georgia. The Dawgs only scored a total of 18 diving points at the 2022 Men’s SEC Championships. Li alone scored 43 points for Alabama.

Li has the potential to boost the Dawgs at the NCAA level as well. Georgia had no diving men qualify for the NCAA Championships.

Alabama has recently announced the hiring of diving coach Beau Bunn. Bunn becomes the fifth diving coach for the team in the last six seasons.