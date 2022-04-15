Alabama Adds Former UNCW Diving Coach Beau Bunn to Staff

Alabama has added diving coach Beau Bunn to its staff after spending the last ten years at his alma mater, UNC-Wilmington. Bunn now becomes the school’s 5th diving coach in the last 6 seasons.

“My family and I are thrilled to be joining the Crimson Tide. Margo Geer and her staff made this transition very natural and smooth,” said Bunn in Alabama’s press release. “The excitement they have for the program and their student-athletes is exceptional and I am thrilled to be joining a program and staff that has set the expectations high and knows that they can achieve them.”

Bunn comes to Alabama after spending the last ten years at UNCW. In 2022, Bunn coached Courtney Klausen and Nicholas Newis as they swept the individual men’s and women’s diving titles at the CAA Championships. In addition, Newis also earned the CAA Diver of the Year and Rookie Diver of the Year awards. Klausen earned her second CAA Diver of the Year award in a row.

Prior to Wilmington, Bunn was an assistant coach at Duke. There he helped in the development of Ally Johnston and Nick McCrory. Both went on to win individual national championship titles as well as represent Team USA at the 2012 London Olympics.

Bunn competed collegiately at UNCW and was a 2x recipient of CAA Diver of the Year. He also earned CAA Rookie Diver of the Year during his freshman season.

Bunn becomes the Crimson Tide’s 5th diving coach in the last six seasons as the program underwent a coaching change midseason in November 2021 putting the graduate assistant in charge. Despite the mid-season coaching change, Alabama was still able to show success at the conference level. The men scored a total of 106 and the women scored 44 points at the 2022 SEC Championships. The women’s side was highlighted by junior Tanesha Lucoe who won the platform diving title.

Alabama's Tanesha Lucoe won the SEC title in women's platform diving. The team made a coaching change for diving in November, now have a grad assistant leading the group. GA is the school's 4th diving coach in 5 seasons. That's impressive fortitude for the junior. https://t.co/6PL4GxtiKC — Braden Keith (@Braden_Keith) February 20, 2022

Bunn will be leading the team’s diving squad that will be without 5th year diver Kevin Li as he has announced his plans to finish his eligibility at Georgia. Li was a big contributor on the men’s side finishing 7th in the 1 meter, 11th in the 3 meter, and 21st in the platform event to finish with 43 points.