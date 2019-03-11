1362 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our big swimming family! Go here to see 2052 Swim Jobs.

SENIOR ASSISTANT COACH

DAYTON RAIDERS SWIM CLUB (currently a 180 member, USA GOLD MEDAL EXCELLENCE TEAM) is seeking qualified applicants for a full-time assistant to work with our 3 senior groups/athletes, including our national level athletes. We are looking for coaches that have a passion for swimming and enjoy working and developing young people. The Dayton Raiders is a supportive board run organization with a professional staff and motivated athletes.

UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA – VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT

The University of Virginia is a highly competitive Division I program committed to academic and athletic excellence. The Department of Athletics at the University of Virginia is looking to fill the position of Volunteer Coach for the Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving programs. The University, located in Charlottesville, Virginia, is a selective public institution known for its teaching, research, and public service. The University of Virginia sponsors a twenty-seven sport intercollegiate athletics program, which includes approximately 650 student-athletes.

SWIM INSTRUCTORS

Palo Alto Golf and Country Club is looking for friendly, caring, energetic, and fun loving Swim Instructors, great pays and guaranteed hours. These jobs are ideal for college students, stay-home parents, and professionals. Local or past competitive swimmers, swim instructors are highly desirable. Submit your resume today!

AQUATIC SUPERVISOR/DEVELOPMENTAL COACH VILLAGE OF PLEASANT PRAIRIE RECPLEX, WI

The Pleasant Prairie RecPlex and Patriots Swimming are looking to add a new full time member to their team. This is a great opportunity to join one of the most exciting aquatic staffs in the nation. The RecPlex is home to 40+ aquatic events annually; including LSC Championships, Zone Championships, Speedo Meets, and August 2019 Pan-American Open Water Junior Championships.

CLUB MANAGER

Santa Clara Swim Club is seeking a full-time Club Manager to support the Head Coach/CEO and Board of Directors. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, general club management, club communications, human resources, and managing the activities of all managers and administrative staff.

AGE GROUP SWIM COACHES

Established in 2012, Beach Cities Swimming has made it to the National Stage in swimming in a very short time, earning Bronze and Silver Medal Status in the last years in a row. We’re looking for coaches who want to be a part of The High Performance Team in the South Bay. We are proud of what we have done is such a short time and are looking for energetic professional swim coaches. We are located in Redondo Beach California.

ZIONSVILLE SWIM CLUB – FULL TIME ASSISTANT COACH

Zionsville Swim Club is seeking qualified applicants for a full-time assistant to work with both age group & senior athletes. We are looking for coaches that have a love of swimming and enjoy helping develop young people. Zionsville SC has a supportive community, a professional coaching staff and motivated athletes.

PROFESSOR OF KINESIOLOGY, AQUATICS ASSISTANT COACH (FULL-TIME, TENURE-TRACK)

First Review of Applications: Complete application packets will be accepted until the position is filled; however, those submitted by 11:59 p.m. (PST ) on April 1, 2019 are assured consideration.

ASSISTANT/ASSOCIATE SWIMMING COACH & AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Full time, year round position responsible for providing training and guidance to foster skill development and teamwork among student-athletes, facilitating the integration of athletics into each student’s educational experience. This position is also responsible for overseeing all activities, programs and maintenance of the Kunkel Aquatics Center.

OCEAN PINES SWIM TEAM HEAD COACH

The Ocean Pines Swim Team (OPST) located in Ocean Pines, Maryland (a few miles from Ocean City) is seeking an enthusiastic, experienced head coach with excellent leadership skills to further develop and expand our existing team. OPST is a non-profit, USA Swim team that offers a competitive swim program for a variety of ages and abilities. The team is coach-led and governed by a Board of Directors.

MYRTHA SEEKS REGIONAL SALES MANAGERS ($50,000-$70,000 RANGE) & REGIONAL SALES AGENTS

Myrtha Pools is looking for people interested in joining our sales force in the USA. Myrtha Pools is currently rapidly growing in every market segment in the commercial pool industry. We have regional openings for full and part time positions, for young and old, coach or non-coach!

GRADUATE ASSISTANT – KING UNIVERSITY MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM TEAM

King University has a Graduate Assistant position available for men’s and women’s swimming. The Graduate Assistant will assist the Head Coach in every aspect of the program. King University is located in Bristol, TN, and participates in NCAA Division II and is a member of Conference Carolinas

ASSISTANT HEAD COACH – SWIMMING (EAST CAMPUS)

UWCSEA has a vacancy at its East Campus for an Assistant Head Coach Swimming position. The successful incumbent will report to Head Swim Coach to help drive the Dragons Team, who are currently International School (mythical) world champions and confidently coach at Senior and National Level with an appreciation of scientific coaching principles.

SWIM COACH

Reporting to the Head Swim Coach, the incumbent will be responsible for the planning and implementation of training sessions for our most competitive Grade 4-6 students. As a school program, there are also curriculum PE and Learn-to-swim commitments, which are delivered in line with the UWCSEA ethos. This would be an ideal position for an experienced coach of age group swimmers (10-12 years).

GENERAL MANAGER – GOLDFISH SWIM SCHOOL

Are you looking for a great gig where the work is actually fun? Do you want to work somewhere you can get real job experience and make a difference? Check out Goldfish Swim School! We’re a rapidly growing, award-winning franchise that is not your typical company! We have management positions currently available that can span from a single location to multiple locations in a growing region.

ASSISTANT COACH

The Santa Clara Swim Club, located in the Silicon Valley, is seeking a highly motivated, hard-working individual for a full time coach position. The ideal candidate will be knowledgeable about stroke mechanics and have good teaching and communication skills. This individual will also be enthusiastic, patient, and team-oriented.

AQUATICS MANAGER

Under limited supervision, the Aquatics Manager will oversee the indoor pool under the Valley Recreation Department including maintenance, cleanliness, and rental schedule. Manager will oversee part-time lifeguards and swim instructors including scheduling, hiring, and job performances.

THE RACE CLUB SEEKS ASSISTANT SWIM COACH FOR ISLAMORADA, FL

The Race Club, with locations in the amazing tropical paradise of Islamorada in the Florida Keys and in Coronado, California, is hiring for all staff coaching positions ranging from beginner coaches to experienced, professional coaches and everything in between. The Race Club’s Primary Focus is on Swimming Technique and the Technical aspects of swimming.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH AND INTRAMURAL DIRECTOR

The Assistant Swimming and Diving Coach and Intramural Director is responsible for assisting the Head Swimming and Diving Coach in recruiting, training, and coaching members of the Hope College Swimming and Diving teams as well as directing the Hope College Intramural Program.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Head Age Group Coach of the Connecticut Aquatic Club demonstrates leadership and responsibility for the administration aspects relating to the age group programs of the club. S/he will be involved in all aspects of the CAC program, including (but not limited to) scheduling, training, performance, and safety.

INTERNATIONAL SWIM COACHES ASSOCIATION (ISCA) SEEKS WEBMASTER

The International Swim Coaches Association (ISCA) is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to creating better athletic performance through science-driven swim coaching education. We are in search of an exceptional candidate to serve as our webmaster and assist in digital content management. The webmaster will be tasked with maintaining the ISCA website and server to meet user needs. He/she will also be responsible for making sites easy to use, attractive and secure.

PERFORMANCE COACH – (AGE 11-16 ELITE TRAINING LEVEL)

The International Swim Coaches Association (ISCA) and our network partner, Stars of China (supported and supervised by the Chinese Olympic Committee) are looking for an experienced performance coach to lead an elite Chinese junior training group, based at the Ningbo Sports City Complex in the city of Ningbo, China (with additional training site travel to Beijing, Guangdong, and other sister sites). The coach will be tasked with developing the annual, in-water training program for 30-50 junior national swimmers.

HEAD SWIM COACH

The Elgin Cyclones Swim Team is looking for an energetic Senior Coach and Age Group Coach to join our team. This is a part-time position with the possibility of a greater role on the team. This position reports directly to the Aquatic Supervisor.

AGE GROUP/SENIOR GROUP COACH – PART TIME

The Age group/Senior Coach must be willing to spend approximately 20-25 hours on the pool deck each week, assisting the program’s Head Coach with the age group swimmers, as well as the Senior, Zone and Sectional groups. Full attendance at swim meets (1-2 weekends per month) is also required.

HEAD SWIM COACH AND AQUATICS DIRECTOR

The candidate will be joining a Silver Medal club and have the ability to run and manage their own site to grow the club and show their own ability to make a separate site be successful and have a bigger impact on midwest and Iowa Swimming. We have had multiple futures qualifiers out of this site and are looking for a coach that is willing to build a program of excellence from the swim lesson program up to the elite level.

ASSISTANT MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

The Assistant Men’s & Women’s Swimming Coach reports to the Head Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving Coach. The Assistant Coach assists in the day-to-day operations of the program, ensuring that it functions at a high-level and remains in compliance with all NCAA Division II, Conference, and University rules and policies. The Assistant Coach may also serve as the Recruiting Coordinator. One of these positions may also serve as a Graduate Assistant and receive a full tuition waiver to a master’s level program at Fresno Pacific University.

AQUATICS COORDINATOR, CITY OF PIEDMONT

The Aquatics Coordinator has responsibility for implementing and administering the City’s aquatics programs, overseeing the Community pool site, and supervising on-site staff. All assignments require a comprehensive knowledge of the development and provision of aquatics programs and services, the ability to organize and oversee the work of staff and/or volunteers, and the ability to execute various administrative responsibilities.

AQUATICS COORDINATOR

The City of Berkeley is excited to share the recruitment for Aquatics Coordinator. This classification is responsible for the coordination and management of City Aquatics facilities and programs. We are seeking applications from highly skilled individuals with recreation program planning and coordination experience with an emphasis on aquatics facility management.

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN’S AND WOMEN’S DIVING

Implements coaching strategies and teaching methods to develop student athletes’ skills and teamwork; analyzes performance of team and adjust strategies as needed; evaluates opponents and develops game strategies; plans and conducts practices and other activities in preparation for competition; manages camps and clinics, if applicable.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH (2 POSITIONS)

Bachelor’s degree; minimum one year of four-year collegiate swimming coach experience; demonstrated experience in planning and preparation for meets and practices, on deck coaching, and dry land training; effective communication skills; knowledge of NCAA rules and regulations; travel and non-traditional hours; valid driver’s license.

HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

Bachelor’s degree; minimum of 4 years of successful swimming collegiate coaching and recruiting experience with a minimum of 2 years at the NCAA Division I or II level; demonstrated skill in training and instructing collegiate student-athletes; advanced knowledge and experience in managing intercollegiate sport team that includes exercising independent discretion and judgment; knowledge of and proficiency in NCAA rules and regulations; ability to analyze situations and develop solutions; travel and non-traditional hours; valid driver’s license.

BLUE LEGEND SWIM SCHOOL ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Starting from 2014, Blue Legend has more than 800 students in both Sugarland and Katy area. Our proven swim curriculum has been carefully the developed to increase a student ‘ s swim technical skills, encourage a love of Learning, and promote self-esteem. Now Blue Legend Swimming Academy are seeking a part-time/full-time swim coach to work with our group Swim program Consistin G of our Basic, elementary, intermediate, Advanced and Pro program.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR/AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

The Dallas Mustangs, a year-round USA Swimming recognized club team in the DFW area is looking for a swim instructor to lead our learn-to-swim/pre-competitive program. This person will be assisted by multiple junior coaches. We are looking for someone to help build the pre-competitive program and use it as a building block towards the competitive groups. This person will oversee 3 different groups divided out by ability (Colts, Ponies, Pre-Comp). This person MUST have prior learn-to-swim experience working with swimmers ages 3+.

PARKLAND AQUATIC CLUB HEAD COACH

Parkland Aquatic Club (“PAAC”) is a federal tax exempt IRC §501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving the greater Lehigh Valley region in eastern Pennsylvania. The Lehigh Valley is a growing area comprised of three cities, Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton, forming a metropolitan population of nearly one million people. In 2015, Fortune Magazine named Allentown as one of five cities with an “up-and-coming” downtown.

AQUATICS COORDINATOR

Under the supervision of the Aquatics Director, the Aquatics Coordinator will manage the coordination and delivery of pool programming, including swim lessons, family swims, vacation and summer camps and special events. The successful candidate is also responsible for the complete management of the pool deck to ensure the highest standard for aquatic safety, be involved in 25-30 hours of program each week. Every effort will be made to operate a first-rate aquatic program which will focus on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

COACHING AND ADMINISTRATIVE SUPPORT POSITIONS

The Lake Forest Swim Club seeking qualified candidates for several positions in our club. We are a year-round USA Swimming competitive team with a long history and tradition of quality coaching and great swimming. Lake Forest College (Lake Forest, IL) is home base for our club with practices conducted at Lake Forest College, Lake Forest Academy and Lake Bluff Park District (LC season).

HEAD SWIM COACH – PREMIER AQUATICS OF CENTRAL KENTUCKY

Premier Aquatics of Central Kentucky is a year-round competitive swim team offering high quality professional coaching and technique instruction for all ages and abilities. The mission of our team is to provide a fun and supportive environment in which to train, strengthen, and motivate young athletes as quality swimmers and responsible members of the community. Our Core Values are Proficiency, Togetherness, Growth, and Community.

CHICAGO WOLFPACK AQUATIC CLUB

The Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club (CWAC) is looking for enthusiastic and energetic coaches to join our staff. We have positions open for a few of our state level, regional level, and developmental level groups. These positions would be part time employment with pay being either hourly or salary depending on experience.

