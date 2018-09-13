1132 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our big swimming family! Go here to see 1820 Swim Jobs.

SPEEDO – SPORTS MARKETING RESPRESENTATIVE TEMP (BOSTON AREA)

Manage contract deliverables for sponsored teams, athletes and coaches. Actively drive team sales through sponsorship and promotional programs. Support sales and accounts at events in the Boston area.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR

As the largest provider of family fitness programs and facilities, the Y continues to do all it can to serve its target market – families. Haverford Township residents have never had a community YMCA. This YMCA is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of the residents with family friendly programming.

ASSISTANT MEN AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

Stevens Institute of Technology invites applications for the full-time position of Assistant Men and Women’s Swimming Coach. Stevens is a member of the Empire 8 and NCAA Division III and offers 26 varsity sports (13 for men and 13 for women), 13 club sports, a wide variety of intramural sports and special events, an extensive outdoor adventure program and a wide selection of wellness/fitness classes. Located in Hoboken, New Jersey, a historic small town that is just minutes away from Manhattan, Stevens has an enrollment of over 3,100 undergraduate students.

THE BOLLES SCHOOL SEEKS HEAD SWIM COACH

The Bolles School is a private college preparatory school with an international reputation for excellence. Located in Jacksonville, Florida, the school enrolls more than 1,650 day and boarding students in pre- kindergarten through grade 12 on four campuses. Bolles focuses on a complete education that emphasizes excellence in academics, the arts, athletics and other activities like clubs and community service. Students can pursue their interests and learn to balance a rich variety of activities.

HEAD SWIM COACH

The Vicksburg Swim Association in Vicksburg, Mississippi (VSA) is a growing age group swim team with a current enrollment of 70+ swimmers. We offer a year round competitive age group program utilizing 1 outdoor and 2 indoor facilities. VSA is a 501c3 organization with an active and experienced parent board of directors.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING & DIVING COACH

Founded in 1848, Rhodes College is a highly selective, private, residential, undergraduate college, located in Memphis, Tennessee. We aspire to graduate students with a lifelong passion for learning, a compassion for others, and the ability to translate academic study and personal concern into effective leadership and action in their communities and the world. We encourage applications from candidates interested in helping us achieve this vision.

ST. JOSEPH’S PREP HEAD SWIM COACH

St. Joseph’s Preparatory is a Catholic, Jesuit, independent four-year college preparatory school located on the northern edge of center city Philadelphia. Founded in 1851, this highly selective, all male school serves nearly 1,000 young men “to become men for and with others.” Students come from diverse economic, geographic, racial and ethnic backgrounds from throughout the Philadelphia metropolitan area. The Prep develops leaders of intellectual distinction, men of faith and integrity, men who are committed to social justice and community service, men open to growth, and men who are loving. At the Prep, classroom and chapel intersect with the religious formation of mind and heart.

WAVE AQUATICS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Executive Director provides strategic leadership and direction to ensure Wave Aquatics achieves its mission through providing high-quality aquatics programming to Puget Sound’s Eastside community. In collaboration with the Board of Directors and the staff leadership team, the Executive Director is the key thought leader of the organization and responsible for developing and ensuring implementation of all strategic plans and initiatives. The Executive Director directly supervises the staff leadership team, which is comprised of: Aquatics Director, Swim Team Head Coach, Masters Head Coach, Water Polo Head Coach, and the Business Manager/Controller.

FULL TIME HEAD COACH FOR COMPETITIVE SWIM TEAM IN VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

We believe in focusing on the positive and building team camaraderie. The coach will work with our parents to create a unified team to help each athlete attain their goals in swimming. We are looking for someone who is passionate about swimming and excited to serve as a mentor, educator and role model. The current group of swimmers include a large number of Florida Age Group and Senior qualifiers/competitors with a goal to increase that number in the near future.

ASSISTANT COACH – MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is a private, comprehensive college and the oldest college in Florida. Florida Southern maintains its commitment to academic excellence through more than 50 undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business, accounting, education, and nursing. Florida Southern has a 15:1 student-to-faculty ratio; is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning; and boasts 30 NCAA Division II national championships. It is ranked among the Top 20 Best Universities in the South by U.S. News and World Report; named a 2016 Top ROI College by Forbes; and included in The Princeton Review’s 381 Best Colleges and The Fiske Guide to Colleges 2017.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

MSA current has 600+ year-round swimmers on the team ranging from 6-18 years old, with novice swimmers to Senior National qualifiers. MSA has 4 sites in the Charlotte area and is hiring new Assistant Age Group Coaches at 2 of these locations.

MARLINS OF RALEIGH SWIM TEAM SEEKING FULL TIME COACH

The coach must have technical expertise, outstanding organizational skills, strong communication skills and demonstrated success. 4-8 years coaching experience is preferred along with 4 year college degree and pass all USA Swimming background checks. Recruiting new swimmers from the summer league will be part of the the job duties as well as office hours. Applicants will only be considered who currently reside in the US.

ASSISTANCE AGE GROUP COACH – PART TIME

We are seeking an enthusiastic and organized age group coach. We are looking for someone who is dedicated to developing quality age group swimmers through our established curriculum focused on fundamental stroke technique. This coach will be working directly with our Head Coach to establish technically efficient swimmers.

Friends Select School is currently seeking applicants for a part-time Assistance Age Group to assistant our year-round age group team of approximately 70 athletes aligned by four levels

AQUATIC COORDINATOR / ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

As a living, learning and working community, Susquehanna University affirms its commitment to being an engaged, culturally inclusive campus. As we seek to embody the rich diversity of the human community, we commit ourselves to the full participation of persons who represent the breadth of human difference. The university encourages candidates from historically underrepresented groups to apply. Susquehanna University is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

ASSISTANT COACH – MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Under supervision of the Head Coach, provide support with coaching, recruiting, meet management, organizing and administering day-to-day operations of the swimming and diving program; provide support with team fund-raising activities, community services, etc.; support the academic progress of student-athletes; and show commitment to and responsibility for adhering to all rules and regulations of Drexel University, the Colonial Athletic Association, and the NCAA.

AQUATICS MANAGER

The Multnomah Athletic Club is currently looking to fill the position of a Aquatics Manager. The MAC is a private members-only Athletic Club located in downtown Portland, Oregon and recently celebrated its 125th year. The MAC swim team is a USA Swimming level 4, Bronze medal club (2013) with approximately 130 swimmers actively participating.

SENIOR ASSISTANT

North Coast Aquatics is looking for an experienced coach to work with our top two senior (high school aged) programs at our largest facility in Carlsbad, CA. The right candidate should have experience with all abilities from CIF qualifiers to national level. The position will include approximately 30 hours on deck (3-730 M-F & 7-10am Sat) Coach should be available for meets at least once a month. Strength training and/or dryland knowledge a plus.

ASSISTANT COACH FOR BALL STATE SWIMMING & DIVING

Under supervision of the Head Coach, provide support with coaching, recruiting, meet management, organizing and administering day-to-day operations of the swimming and diving program; provide support with team fund-raising activities, community services, etc.; support the academic progress of student-athletes; and show commitment to and responsibility for adhering to all rules and regulations of Ball State University, the Mid-American Conference, and the NCAA; and pass the NCAA certification examination on an annual basis.

ASSISTANT/ASSOCIATE SWIMMING COACH & AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Full time, year round position responsible for providing training and guidance to foster skill development and teamwork among student-athletes, facilitating the integration of athletics into each student’s educational experience. This position is also responsible for overseeing all activities, programs and maintenance of the Kunkel Aquatics Center.

SUMMER SWIM COACH – DANVILLE SEA DEVILS, DANVILLE, CA

The Danville Sea Devils are a non-profit, recreational swim team whose mission is to provide an opportunity for swimmers to develop important skills and compete with other swimmers in the community. We are a part of the Valley Swim Association and our meets are primarily against other VSA teams. Our vision is a swim team that promotes teamwork, pride and excellence through training and competition at all ability levels.

HEAD COACH

Life Time Swim Princeton is seeking a passionate leader to grow within the Life Time organization. The Head Site Coach would be responsible for the development & growth of our swim team at our Princeton, NJ center, which will be the 7th satellite location for the Life Time New Jersey Swim Team.

WESTFIELD AREA YMCA SEEKS SWIM COACH

The Westfield Area YMCA is a nonprofit human service organization dedicated to developing the full potential of every individual and family in the communities it serves through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all.

ASSISTANT COACH, SWIMMING & DIVING

Attracting students from across the country and around the globe, Wheaton College is a highly selective, four-year, private liberal arts college with a student body of almost 1,700. Wheaton’s residential campus, one of the loveliest in New England, is located in Norton, Massachusetts, between Boston and Providence, R.I.

MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING HEAD COACH

The Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving head coach is responsible leading a successful Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving program at Manchester University. This will include managing all aspects of coaching, eligibility, recruitment, retention, budget and scheduling. The Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving head coach is also responsible for fundraising for the Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving program and instructing physical ESAT up to six hours per academic year based on other duties assigned.

HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING COACH

The Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Coach reports to the Director of Athletics. The head coach is responsible for all phases of a highly competitive NCAA Division II swimming & diving program including, but not limited to, practice and meet preparation, recruiting, hiring and supervision of assistant coaches, budget management, alumni and public relations, and adherence to the rules of the NCAA, the Conference and Fresno Pacific University. The head coach must be committed to student-athletes’ academic, personal, athletic and spiritual growth and development, and demonstrate the ability to successfully recruit and motivate NCAA Division II student-athletes.

IMMEDIATE OPENING – HEAD COACH VIRGINIA GATORS HARRISONBURG SITE

Virginia Gators, Harrisonburg is a year round board-governed USA Swimming Club founded in the 1970’s and located in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. With 100+ swimmers, the team ranges in age and ability from novice level to ISCA Junior National qualifiers. Virginia Gators, Harrisonburg is a satellite team of the Virginia Gators in Roanoke, VA, a 2018 USA Swimming Gold medal club.

HEAD SITE COACHES – ASHEVILLE, NC AND SWANNANOA, NC

The Smoky Mountain Aquatic Club Head Site Coach must be motivated, energetic, and eager to learn, with a clear passion for teaching and working with children. The Head Site coach will be working with athletes ages 4-18 with abilities ranging from the novice to Junior National Level athletes across two locations. As the team is growing, this position has a potential to become full time.

ASSISTANT WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

Illinois State University invites applications for the position of Assistant Swim Coach. The Assistant Swim Coach, under the direction of the Head Swim Coach, is responsible for assisting with various coaching, management, and administrative duties of the swim program as assigned by the Head Coach. The assistant coach is responsible for conducting any duties or activities with integrity and within the rules of the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA), the Missouri Valley Conference and/or Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVC or MVFC), the State of Illinois, Illinois State University, and the Athletics Department.

2019 SUMMER SWIM TEAM HEAD COACH – CSL BROADLANDS PIRANHAS

The Broadlands Piranhas Swim Team is accepting applications for head coach for the 2019 summer season. We are a competitive, but fun, neighborhood summer swim team located in Ashburn, VA that typically consists of 220-230 swimmers, ranging in age from 5-18 years old. We are part of the Colonial Swim League (CSL) in the ‘Red’ Division.

BUFFALO AREA AQUATIC CLUB (BAAC) ASSISTANT COACH

Collaborate with the team’s Head Coach to develop seasonal training plans for Novice, Age Group, and Advanced practice groups within the philosophy of BAAC’s program, design and conduct our Novice & Advanced groups, including developing and implementing dryland workouts. Create fun and engaging, yet challenging, skills-based practices.

ASSISTANT COACHES – BLUE WAVE, BRANDON, FLORIDA

BSAC, like Blue Wave as a whole, is undergoing a renaissance. We have just opened a new heated and cooled ten (10) lane by twenty five (25) yard pool to complement our eight (8) lane by fifty (50) meter long course facility; the later of which is scheduled for a complete renovation later this year. We have dedicated dryland and educational areas, innovative training equipment and training programs and a knowledgeable and experienced staff; all of which is helping to reshape the program into a true high performance organization. The growth of the program over the past two (2) years, in both numbers and performance standards, has been great. It is a good time to be a part of Blue Wave

CALTECH – HEAD COACH – MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

California Institute of Technology seeks a head coach for our improving swimming and diving program, with students participating in the national championships each of the last two years, the tide is rising! Located in Pasadena, California, Caltech is the world’s leading STEM research institute and is a truly remarkable and rigorous university. With 975 undergraduate students, Caltech boasts 18 intercollegiate teams in the strong D3 Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, arguably one of the best swimming conferences in the country. Our athletic program is engaged in a tremendous transformation and all programs are seeing new success.

HEAD SWIMMING COACH (M&W)

The Swim Coach is responsible for the management and administration of all activities related to his/her sport and exercises direct supervision of recruiting, training, and coaching student-athletes participating in the sports. The Head Swim Coach is fully responsible for compliance with National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) regulations as well as Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) rules and all College policies and procedures. The Head Swim Coach may also be responsible for advising students.

THE RACE CLUB IS HIRING SWIM COACHES

The Race Club, with locations in the amazing tropical paradise of Islamorada in the Florida Keys and in Coronado, California, is hiring for all staff coaching positions ranging from beginner coaches to experienced, professional coaches and everything in between.

FULL-TIME ASSISTANT SWIM COACH SWIMRVA RAPIDS

SWIMRVA is a non-profit organization operating throughout the Richmond region to elevate swimming by ensuring every child has access to programming. SwimRVA also owns and operates the region’s world class aquatics center home to the 2008 Olympic trials competition pool.

SHERIDAN SWIM TEAM – HEAD COACH

The Sheridan Swim Team (SST) is a year-round competitive swim team located in Quincy, Illinois. The team currently has 70 members. SST was founded 50+ years ago. The Team has strong community support and a great parent board. Our outdoor facility boasts a 10 lane 50 meter championship pool as well as 3 pools for recreational swimming. The indoor facility has a 6 lane 25 yard heated pool and quality fitness room.

ASSISTANT SENIOR GROUP COACH

The Rocky Mountain Rapids is a year-round competitive swim team offering high quality professional coaching and technique instruction for swimmers ages 6-18. The Rapids are a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization run by an elected Board of Directors which meets monthly. In addition to the competitive swim team, we also offer summer programs including swim lessons, pre-club team and high-school prep. We are constantly growing and training young swimmers to maintain a well-rounded competitive swim team.

PEPPERDINE UNIVERSITY VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT

Pepperdine University is accepting applications for a Volunteer Assistant Coach to assist with the women’s swimming and diving program. We are seeking a passionate, energetic, and driven individual with an aspiration to coach and help build a strong Division I swimming and diving program. Duties include: on-deck coaching, weekly and season planning, assisting with team travel and day-to-day operations, as well as additional duties determined by the head coach.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP AND SENIOR COACHES

The Upper Palmetto YMCA Rays team is searching for part-time assistant age group and senior coaches. We currently have 4 sites throughout York and Lancaster counties (Rock Hill, Clover, Fort Mill, and Lancaster). Previous coaching experience is preferred, although competitive swimming experience (club or college) may serve as a substitute. Strength and conditioning background may serve as previous coaching experience as well. We’re looking for enthusiastic and dependable people to be on deck 3-5 days a week that could help out with age group swimmers or senior swimmers. Must be able to pass a drug test, background check, and get Red Cross certified within 30 days of hire.

HEAD OF USA SWIMMING/ASSISTANT HEAD COACH

Radnor Aquatic Club is seeking a qualified candidate to take on the role of USA Swimming Head Coach/Assistant Head Coach. The Radnor Aquatic Club is a year round club of over 200 swimmers located in Radnor, Pennsylvania. The club is a member of the Suburban Aquatic League and carries a dual meet schedule associated with the league. The club also regularly attends USA meets, approximately 1-2 per month. Our current focus is to expand our USA swimming presence while maintaining our SAL roots.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Assistant coaching positions are temporary, academic-year positions under the supervision of head coaches of the Academy’s athletic teams. Assistant coaches are exposed to all facets of the profession, including, but not limited to recruiting, film editing and review, game planning, conducting drills and one-on-one workouts, and operations. Appointments are for one academic year and include an hourly wage of $10/hour plus housing for the duration of the appointment.

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH SWIMMING AND DIVING

This position is responsible for assisting all phases of an intercollegiate athletics sports specific program in accordance with NCAA and University rules, regulations and policies. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: coaching, hiring and managing assistant coaches, scheduling of games, and recruiting qualified student-athletes; supporting for the academic progress of student-athletes; preparing and managing the budget; fostering an environment of NCAA compliance; scheduling and conducting practice sessions; and, implementing strategies for developing and motivating student-athletes to perform at maximum levels. Allocates resources to meet schedules and achieve success.

YOU CAN HAVE IT ALL! USA CLUB HEAD COACH IN BEAUTIFUL VERMONT

The EDGE Swim Club in Williston, Vermont has an immediate opportunity for an experienced, and enthusiastic Head Coach to build upon established excellence with our USA Club Program and Summer Recreational Program. Williston is part of the greater Burlington area of northern Vermont; a vibrant community that reflects a culture of healthy living and balanced priorities.

FULL TIME LEAD DEVELOMENTAL COACH WITH LOGGERHEAD AQ, JAX, FL

Loggerhead Aquatics – a Florida Swimming LSC/USA Swimming club team located in northern St Johns County (a southern suburb of Jacksonville, Florida) is looking for Full Time Lead Developmental Age Group coach with a passion for competitive swimming, and is ready to excel with our team.

LEAD AGE GROUP COACH – THE OLYMPIC CLUB

The Olympic Club is looking for age-group coaches to work with swimmers ages 8-13 years old as well as assist with its Senior Group. The Coach is expected to help the athletes grow and mature as swimmers, setting goals, and preparing swimmers to increase their commitment as they age up. The Coach will be responsible for on deck coaching time, communicating with parents/swimmers, some administrative duties and will typically attend 1-2 weekend meets per month. Practices run 4-6pm Monday-Friday, with opportunity to coach Saturdays if desired. The Coach will be responsible for daily planning for the group, as well as overall / seasonal planning, themes, and goals.

TTSC SEEKING AGE GROUP AND SENIOR GROUP COACHES

The Tigard-Tualatin Swim Club is conducting a search for both Age Group and Senior-Level Swim Coaches. TTSC is a multi-site team that operates out of pools in both Tigard and Tualatin, OR. We currently have approximately 130 swimmers ranging from age 5 to 18.

ASSISTANT COACH FOR MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

The University of Utah in Salt Lake City is searching for a new assistant coach for men’s and women’s swimming. This position will report to the Head Swimming & Diving Coach, and will assist the head coach in all aspects of running a successful program. Job duties will include assisting the head coach with design and implementation of swim workouts, technical instruction of swimmers, and coaching at swim meets.

ENROLLMENT COACH AND HEAD MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

The Enrollment Coach is responsible for a caseload of prospective students, applicants and newly admitted students. They will serve as the primary point of contact for students within their assigned territories. Position will travel extensively and represent Iowa Lakes Community College across the state of Iowa and surrounding states. Position includes all responsibilities associated with coaching men’s and women’s swimming at the collegiate level including recruitment, training, academic support and instilling sportsmanship. Promote fundraising, awarding scholarships, management of program budgets and promotion of current players to four year institutions.

VARSITY BOYS AND GIRLS SWIM COACH

Job Description: Develop, supervise, and administrate varsity swim program, Provide instruction, plan, and coordinate practices, Work with administration in developing schedules and hiring of swim staff.

BOSTON COLLEGE VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Boston College Swimming invites applicants for the position of Volunteer Assistant Swimming Coach for both the Men’s and Women’s programs. We are looking for an experienced, passionate, and aspiring coach to join us in working to elevate a competitive NCAA Division I program in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Duties include on-deck coaching, assistance with season workout planning, day-to-day team operations, possible team travel, and additional duties as determined by the coaching staff.

HS PERFORMANCE AND MASTERS COACH

KING Aquatic Club, located in Federal Way, WA, is seeking qualified applicants for the position of HS Performance and Masters Coach. This position will work high school athletes as well as recreational-masters swimmers. This position reports directly to the Lead Age Group Coach and Head Coach, Jay Benner.

AGE GROUP COACH IN KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

KING Aquatic Club, located in Federal Way, WA, is seeking qualified applicants for the position of an Age Group Coach. This position will work with novice and developmental swimmers generally under the age of 12. This position reports directly to the Lead Age Group Coach.

HEAD COACH, WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

Westmont College is an undergraduate, residential, Christian, liberal arts community serving God’s kingdom by cultivating thoughtful scholars, grateful servants and faithful leaders for global engagement with the academy, church and world.

AGE GROUP ASSISTANT COACHES NEEDED IMMEDIATELY!

Beach Cities Swimming is a non profit board run swim team established in 2012. We train in multiple facilities in Redondo Beach, CA. BCS has approximately 400 members including a pre competitive program. We have an immediate openings for a part-time Age Group/Assistant Coach. This position requires both on deck coaching and 1-2 weekend meets per month.

FULL TIME HEAD COACH FOR SWIM TEAM IN VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Hydro 4 Swimming has an immediate and very unique opportunity for a positive, experienced, enthusiastic head coach to start and develop a new year-long competitive swim team. Hydro 4 Swimming is a non-profit, board-governed, coach/executive director charged swim team located in Volusia County, FL.

SWIMLABS FRANCHISE OWNER

If you want to own your own business and be your own boss within the swimming community, why not do something you already know and love? A SwimLabs Swim School Franchise offers you a proven, turn-key business model, 24/7 back office support, location-specific marketing and the training you need to turn your love of coaching into a successful business. Visit http://swimlabsfranchise.com/contact-us/ and start the path to becoming your own boss.

