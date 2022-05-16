Zavaros, Hartman, and Mestre Close Out Atlanta Classic With Day 3 Wins

2022 ATLANTA CLASSIC

Friday, May 13 – Sunday, May 15, 2022

Atlanta, Georgia

McAuley Aquatic Center

LCM (50 meters)

Start times: Prelims – 9 AM/Finals 6PM (ET)

The Atlanta Classic wrapped up on Sunday, May 15 with the third and final night of racing.

The first race of night featured a down-to-the-wire showdown between Zoie Hartman and Mabel Zavaros. 21-year-old Hartman, who races for Georgia collegiately posted the winning time of 2:14.29 to out-touch Zavaros’ 2:14.45. Zavaros was in the lead at the 50-meter mark with an opening split of 28.46 and held that lead at the halfway point with a 1:02.39 to Hartman’s 1:03.25. Hartman really won this race on the breaststroke leg where she swam a 38.66 while Zavaros was a 41.52.

Hartman picked up a win in the 100 breaststroke earlier on in the week with a 1:09.51, while Zavaros previously won the 400 IM (4:43.44), 200 fly (2:12.33), and 400 free (4:15.30).

Zavaros followed up this second-place finish with a victory in the 200 backstroke just two events later. She won with a 2:13.09, which was actually a touch slower than the 2:12.78 she delivered during prelims. Her best time in the 200 backstroke is a 2:11.30 from back in 2018. She was followed by Sophie Brison who nabbed silver with a 2:13.80 and Kyla Maloney was third in a 2:16.34.

Venezuelan Olympian and national record-holder Alberto Mestre picked up his second gold medal of the meet by dipping under 50 seconds in the 100 freestyle. He posted a 49.22 in the event to shave 0.01 seconds off his prelims swim of 49.23. His previous best time heading into this meet was the 49.31 he swam last year in April. At the Tokyo Games Mestre swam a 49.44 to place 33rd overall.

Mestre won the 50 freestyle on day 2 of the meet with a 22.44 to trail his best time of 21.96 Venezuelan record from Tokyo.

In the 100 freestyle, Mestre was the sole sub-50 swimmer as Julian Smith touched second with a 50.63 and Sebastian Sergile was third in a 51.18.

The women’s 100 freestyle went to Ekaterina Nikonova with a 55.44 to Talia Bates’ 55.92, while Kevin Vargas and Jackson Mussler won the 200 IM (2:03.04) and 200 backstroke (2:03.83), respectively.