Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Queenie Pop Besties And Iced Tea At Practice?

We’re back with your weekly dose of swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

10.

Forever, forever, ever, forever, ever?

9.

These are all of the Women's 4x100m Medley Relay World Records that have been set at world championships🤩🥇 Will Team USA make it three in a row? #swimming pic.twitter.com/QiYhcEquAj — FINA (@fina1908) May 15, 2022

Who’s your money on for gold in the women’s 4×100 medley this summer?

8.

#ProNOVA starts another week. Trying out the Herbie Set pic.twitter.com/bsTBshqYq1 — Dave Salo (@Sprintsalo) May 15, 2022

Someone (Herbie) needs to trademark “Herbie Set.”

7.

These are the swimmers with the most sub-1:55 swims in the history of the women’s 200 freestyle. Who’s going to be the next swimmer to join this list? pic.twitter.com/7HQxEDHSdc — Swimming Stats (@SwimmingStats) May 15, 2022

Will we see any 1:54s this summer? Any 1:53s!?

6.

Feeling very accomplished Wordle 249 2/6 ⬛🟩⬛🟨🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — Zach Apple (@apple_zach) February 23, 2022

Finishing 1st in the final.

5.

Wordle will really keep you humble. Wordle 251 6/6 🟨⬛⬛⬛⬛

⬛⬛🟨⬛⬛

⬛🟩⬛⬛⬛

🟨🟩⬛⬛⬛

⬛🟩🟨⬛⬛

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — Zach Apple (@apple_zach) February 25, 2022

Finishing 8th in the semi-final.

4.

Subscribe to The Pulse! Daily news, takes, other stuff you need to see from @cbranch89 ft. @mark_cooperjr and, yes, me on Sundays😎 https://t.co/OJj1VXkr4F https://t.co/MtTArEbbte — Torrey Hart (@torreyhart) May 13, 2022

Shoutout to former TopTenTweets writer Torrey!

3.

Hungarian Tamás Darnyi was the first swimmer to ever crack the 2:00 barrier in the men’s 200 IM in 1991. As of today, these are the swimmers with the most sub-2:00 swims in the history of the event. Will Daiya Seto surpass Kosuke Hagino this year? pic.twitter.com/KaxIJ5Toj8 — Swimming Stats (@SwimmingStats) May 14, 2022

My question: Who’s next to join this list? My answer: Leon Marchand.

2.

Queenie pop bestie pic.twitter.com/xAArm38w1j — Erica Sullivan (@erica_sully) May 4, 2022

So true bestie.

1.

Today it was ice tea. https://t.co/4z8FayPowB — Based Eddie (@wokereese) May 14, 2022

All I’m saying is that I can’t see this ending well after a sprint set.