Zach Apple Still Looking for Right Formula After 48.4 100 Free

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

Reported by Michael Hamann.

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE

  • World Record – 46.91, Cesar Cielo (2009)
  • American Record – 46.96, Caeleb Dressel (2019)
  • U.S. Open Record – 47.39, Ryan Held/Caeleb Dressel (2019)
  • LC Nationals Record – 47.39, Ryan Held/Caeleb Dressel (2019)
  • World Junior Record – 47.13, David Popovici (2022)

Top 8 finishers:

  1. Zach Apple (Indiana)/Matt King (Cavalier Aquatics): 48.44
  2. —–
  3. Shaine Casas (Texas Longhorn): 48.46
  4. Destin Lasco (Unattached): 48.75
  5. Danny Krueger (Unattached): 48.89
  6. Kieran Smith (Ridgefield Aquatic Club): 48.91
  7. Luke Maurer (Alto Swim Club): 48.94
  8. Justin Ress (Mission Viejo): 49.00

In a thrilling final where the top three swimmers were separated by just .02, Virginia undergrad Matt King and Indiana pro Zach Apple tied for the national title with a 48.44. King was out first at the 50, but Apple closed hard on the final 50 to get his hand on the wall even with King.

0
