Zach Apple Still Looking for Right Formula After 48.4 100 Free

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS
- Tuesday July 26 – Saturday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
Reported by Michael Hamann.
MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE
- World Record – 46.91, Cesar Cielo (2009)
- American Record – 46.96, Caeleb Dressel (2019)
- U.S. Open Record – 47.39, Ryan Held/Caeleb Dressel (2019)
- LC Nationals Record – 47.39, Ryan Held/Caeleb Dressel (2019)
- World Junior Record – 47.13, David Popovici (2022)
Top 8 finishers:
- Zach Apple (Indiana)/Matt King (Cavalier Aquatics): 48.44
- Shaine Casas (Texas Longhorn): 48.46
- Destin Lasco (Unattached): 48.75
- Danny Krueger (Unattached): 48.89
- Kieran Smith (Ridgefield Aquatic Club): 48.91
- Luke Maurer (Alto Swim Club): 48.94
- Justin Ress (Mission Viejo): 49.00
In a thrilling final where the top three swimmers were separated by just .02, Virginia undergrad Matt King and Indiana pro Zach Apple tied for the national title with a 48.44. King was out first at the 50, but Apple closed hard on the final 50 to get his hand on the wall even with King.