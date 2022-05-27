The Hungry Swimmer: Cold Italian Pasta Salad

Are you looking for a way to incorporate more vegetables into your diet? This, possibly new vegetables, or simply more of a variety? Well, this is the perfect recipe for you.

I find this recipe super convenient, quick and easy, and perfect for meal prepping and making in batches. If you have a lot of vegetables sitting in the fridge that need to be used or you don’t exactly know how you want to use them . . . This is your next best thing.

Also, If you have vegetables that are about to go bad, eliminate your food waste by throwing them in your pasta salad! This recipe is versatile and a bunch of vegetables work great with this recipe. It all comes down to what you prefer! Personally, I think it is the homemade Italian dressing is what ties everything together.

In this recipe, I used white onion, green pepper, chickpeas, pepperoni, cherry tomatoes, olives, mozzarella balls, parmesan cheese, and fun spiral pasta noodles. Back in my high school swimming days, this was THE swim meet lunch go-to. My mom would make huge batches, store it in the fridge, and it lasted all weekend. I didn’t even have to heat it up after a long prelims session, I just came home and devoured the Italian goodness. (Shoutout to my mom on this one 😁 ).

I always aim to make my plate as colorful as I can! Otherwise known as ‘eating the rainbow’. I recommend you try and make it a goal to do so too! You never know, you may end up liking something new!

If you decide to give this recipe a try, please tag me @rubyfaye99! I would love to see your end result.

Ingredients:

1 box of pasta, any noodle you prefer!

½ white onion, diced

1 green pepper, diced

1 cup mozzarella balls

½ a can of chickpeas, rinsed

½ cup shredded parmesan cheese

½ cup sliced pepperoni

1 cup sliced cherry tomatoes

¼ cup black olives

Dressing:

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

½ squeezed fresh lemon juice

1 tsp dried oregano

2 tsp dijon mustard

1 tbsp honey

2 tsp minced garlic

Dash of red pepper flakes

Salt and pepper to liking

Instructions:

Start by boiling the pasta. Cook the pasta according to directions on the pasta box! Just barely to al dente. Once the pasta is cooked, reserve 1/2 cup of pasta water then drain pasta using a strainer. Cool the pasta. Transfer the hot pasta to a big mixing bowl or tupperware container and cool for roughly 15 minutes in the fridge. Prepare the ingredients. While the pasta is cooling… measure out ingredients/chop and slice as indicated. Make the Italian dressing. For the dressing, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, oregano, mustard, honey, garlic, and red pepper flakes. Top with salt and pepper as desired. Mix the pasta, veggies, and cheeses in one big bowl. Add the chopped vegetables, cheeses, pepperoni and dressing to the bowl/container with the cooled pasta. Toss pasta with dressing and add pasta water: Whisk dressing again right before adding to the pasta, then pour in the pasta bowl along with 1/4 cup pasta water. Mix well with a wooden spatula until evenly coated. Chill: This can be served right away. Or you can immediately cool for a more refreshing pasta salad. If so, chill for about 1-2 hours. Lasts about 4-5 days in the fridge!

