2022 Graduate Jillian Kenney Stays In-State, Commits to the College of New Jersey

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jillian Kenney, a 2022 graduate, has decided to remain in-state and continue her athletic and academic careers at the College of New Jersey. Kenney is from Lincroft, where she attended Middletown High School South and swam for the YMCA of Greater Monmouth. The College of New Jersey is a Division III program located in Ewing.

I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at The College of New Jersey! Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches who have helped me along the way. Go Lions!!

Kenney primarily specializes in freestyle and backstroke events, occasionally throwing in some breaststroke as well. At her most recent meet in February, the Y Bronze Championships, she competed in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 200 back, 100 breast, and 200 breast. Her highest finish was in the 200 back, where she placed 9th with a 2:39.95. Kenney’s best time in that event, from 2021, is a 2:32.62.

While at the Y Bronze Championships, Kenney set new personal bests in both the 50 free and the 100 breast, as well as achieving season bests in the rest of her events. She finished 22nd in the 50 free, dropping nearly four-tenths of a second to post a 28.85. In the 100 breast, she dropped .68 seconds to break 1:26 for the first time with a 1:25.99. She finished 13th.

Best Times SCY:

50 free- 28.85

500 free- 6:01.57

1000 free- 12:51.29

100 back- 1:11.72

100 breast- 1:25.99

The College of New Jersey is part of the Metropolitan Conference Championships, At the 2022 Championships, TCNJ finished second out of sixteen teams. TCNJ earned 1290 points to first place University of Mary Washington’s 1476.

Head Coach Jennifer Harnett will be entering her 22nd season of leading the Lions in 2022-2023. Joining Kenney on campus in the fall will be Sofia Hall of New York. Hall is a distance freestyle and backstroke specialist.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.