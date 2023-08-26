Y-Nationals Finalist Max Moore Hands Verbal Commitment to Brown University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Max Moore has announced his verbal commitment to join the Ivy League as a member of Brown’s class of 2028.

Moore posted his announcement on Instagram, writing, “I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process to study and swim at Brown University!”

“ I would like to thank my family, coaches, teammates, friends, and everyone who has supported me along the way. I would also like to thank Coach Kevin and Coach Matt for this opportunity. Go Bruno!”

Moore is a rising senior at St Anne’s-Belfield School in Charlottesville, Virginia. He also competes for Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA. Primarily specializing in the breaststroke events, Moore holds Junior National standards in the 100 and 200 breaststroke in the short course pool, along with a US Open cut in the 100 breaststroke in the long course pool. At the 2023 YMCA National Short Course Championships in April, Moore was an A-finalist in both the 200 breaststroke and the 100 breaststroke, finishing 5th and 7th in each event, respectively. He also recently competed at the Summer Junior Nationals meet, making finals in the 100m breast to finish 22nd.

Best Times SCY:

100 breaststroke – 55.67

200 breaststroke – 2:00.22

200 IM – 1:52.63

400 IM – 4:03.12

Brown is currently led by head coach Kevin Norman, who was promoted to head coach in 2019. At the 2023 Ivy League Championships, the Brown men finished 5th out of 8 teams, scoring a total of 887 points. Rising junior Jack Kelly led the team with 2 second place finishes at the meet, as he managed to earn 2nd in both the 100 breaststroke (52.16) and 200 breaststroke (1:53.18). Moore will overlap one year with Kelly, which should be beneficial, especially after Kelly graduates.

With his best times, Moore would’ve qualified for the C-final of both the 100 and 200 breaststroke at the Ivy League Championships. It took 53.44/1:56.92, respectively, to qualify for the A-final in each of the two races. In the 200 breaststroke, Moore would’ve ranked 4th on Brown’s roster last season, while his best time in the 100 would’ve ranked him 5th.

With his commitment, Moore is set to join Jack Maron, Erik Nadecki, Marton Nagy, James Gottfried, James Kershaw, and Christopher Zhang in Brown’s class of 2028.

