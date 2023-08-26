Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk, Wife Of Mykhailo Romanchuk, Wins Medal At World Athletics Champs

On Friday, Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk of Ukraine won a silver medal in the women’s triple jump at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest. Bekh-Romanchuk is the wife of Ukrainian swimmer Mykhalio Romanchuk, an Olympic and World Championships silver and bronze medalist.

Bekh-Romanchuk jumped a season-best mark of 15.00 meters and had been in gold medal position for the majority of the competition until world record holder Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela jumped 15.08 meters during the final round to overtake her. She won her third Worlds or Olympics medal, with her other medals being 2019 Outdoor Worlds silver in the long jump and 2022 Indoor Worlds silver in the triple jump.

Romanchuk had been in attendance in Budapest during Bekh-Romanchuk’s final.

Bekh-Romanchuk and Romanchuk got married in September 2018, and are approaching their five-year anniversary. Both athletes have been training outside of Ukraine since Russia’s invasion of the nation in February 2022, as Romanchuk trains in Germany alongside German swimmer Florian Wellbrock while Bekh-Romanchuk trains in Italy.

At the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, Romanchuk finished 6th in the 800 free and 7th in the 1500 free.

Romanchuk is not the only swimmer in a relationship with an athlete competing in another sport. Other examples include World Champion Shayna Jack of Australia, who is dating Australian field hockey player Joel Rintala; American record holder and Olympic champion Simone Manuel, who is engaged to former Stanford football player Denzel Franklin; Worlds silver medalist Jennie Johansson of Sweden, who is married to Australian shot putter Benn Harradine; and Danish Olympian Soren Dahl, who is in a relationship with NFL defensive end Carl Nassib.