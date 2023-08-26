Michael Phelps Receives Shoutout in Fall Out Boy’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire”

American swimmer Michael Phelps recently received a shoutout in a song produced by one of the most popular bands in the world right now.

In their recent release, “We Didn’t Start the Fire”, an updated version of Billy Joel’s 1989 hit of the same name, American band Fall Out Boy gave the Olympic Champion a shoutout in the second verse.

The band released their version of the song on June 28, updating the lyrics to reflect notable events and figures that have emerged since the original release of Joel’s version back in 1989, covering over 30 years of developments.

Upon releasing the song, Fall Out Boy’s lead singer Patrick Stump wrote, “I thought about this song a lot when I was younger. All these important people and events- some that disappeared into the sands of time- others that changed the world forever. So much has happened in the span of the last 34 years- we felt like a little system update might be fun. “

Since its release, the lyric video for the song has been viewed more than 3.5 million times on YouTube and the song itself has been streamed more than 16.6 million times on Spotify.

Listen to Fall Out Boy’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire” Here:

Phelps was one of several athletes mentioned in the song, which also recognized golfer Tiger Woods, tennis stars Venus Williams and Serena Williams, and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The inclusion of Phelps amongst these athletes is notable for the sport of swimming in multiple ways, showing the impact that the 28-time Olympic medalist has had upon the sport in the public eye. Over the course of his career, Phelps won 23 Olympic gold medals, the most all-time, and set numerous World Records. Even now, Phelps remains one of the most followed swimmers on social media, with 3.4 million followers on Instagram.

Since retiring in 2016, Phelps has also become extremely notable outside of his efforts in the pool, sharing his own experiences with mental health struggles to help support the movement for mental health support in both the athletics community, and beyond.