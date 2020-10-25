With No Intercollegiate Meets, Villanova Kicks off Caritas Cup Race Series

While a lot of swimming team in the Power 5 conferences have started – or are about to start – limited dual meets, plenty of teams are having to get creative to get in some racing. The Villanova Wildcats’ answer to the Big East not competing officially until January 1st is a series of intrasquad events they’re calling The Caritas Cup Race Series.

The series draws its name from Villanvoa’s Caritas Commitment to help mitigate the spread of Covid, the series will take place over four weekends of racing. According to Head Coach Rick Simpson

“The Caritas Cup Race Series will be a great opportunity to get our team up and racing. It has been several months since any of our athletes have been able to race live. Our team has done a great job of staying focused in training during this very challenging fall. It’s now time to race. They are excited!”

Swimmers will compete each weekend, and each weekend will have a different theme. After each meet, different colored caps will be awarded to the male and female leaders of each group:

Yellow Cap – Overall Points Leader

Blue Cap – Closest to NCAA Selection Times

Green Cap – Sprint Points Leader

Red Cap – Distance Points Leader

White Cap – Freshman Points Leader

The series got underway with the “I.M. Great” session, which consisted of the 400 IM, the 100 IM, and the 200 IM. On the women’s side, senior Kelly Montesi won the 400 IM (4:30.53) and the 200 IM (2:09.52) and earned the yellow cap for the time being. Montesi won both events at last year’s Big East Championships, posting times of 4:18.19 and 2:01.33. Senior Rayann Jarysak sits in 2nd place overall after taking the 100 IM in 59.62 and then grabbing 3rd place in the 200 IM.

On the men’s side, freshman Richard Nolan gets the yellow cap after winning the 400 IM in 4:12.65 and and taking 2nd in the 200 IM in 1:59.41. Senior Mishko Prikasky won the 200 IM in 1:57.71, and sophomore Kevin Geist won the 100 IM in 54.47. Both Prikasky and Geist also earned 4th-place finishes in their other event, tying them both for 2nd in the overall stands.

You can check out full meet results here, and also check out novaswimcaritascup.com for more details about the in-team competition and future events.