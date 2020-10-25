TCU Win First Ever Dual Over SMU, Mustang Men Take Victory

TCU vs SMU Dual Meet

October 23rd, 2020

Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center

Short Course Yards (SCY) format

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 W SMU v TCU” and “2020 M SMU v TCU”

Final Scores Women: TCU 175 – SMU 120 Men: TCU 138.5 – SMU 168.5



In a battle of Texas colleges, Southern Methodist (SMU) played host to Texas Christian (TCU) on Friday afternoon. On the women’s side, the TCU women won their first victory over SMU in program history. The SMU men pulled off a narrow win, beating TCU 161.5-138.5.

For the women, TCU was dominant, taking the top three places in four different events.

Two of TCU’s event sweeps came in the backstroke events. In the 100 back, the top spot went to Ashleen O’Brien (54.52), with Katelyn Kenchel (55.55) and Marlene Hirschberg (56.32) taking the next two spots. O’Brien’s time makes her the 2nd fastest performer for TCU in the event, following her transfer in from UC Davis this season. In the 200 back, the podium was occupied by three different women, Kiki Rice, Lisa Johnson, and Cayla Prophater.

TCU women also swept the 100 and 200 breaststrokes, with the same three swimmers taking the top spots. Winning both races was Mary Jania (1:03.37/2:16.41), with Chloe Miller taking second in the 100 and third in the 200 (1:04.55/2:19.55), while Lauren Halliburton finished third in the 100 and second in the 200 (1:04.67/2:19.24).

On the men’s side, SMU was the better team, with the Mustangs winning 8 of the individual events.

SMU took the top spot three spots on both the 1-meter and 3-meter diving boards, with Peter Smithson taking the top spot on both. He also earned NCAA Zone qualifying standards on both.

The Mustang’s Colin Feehery also added two first places, winning the 200 breast in 1:57.57 and the 200 IM in 1:46.71. His time in the 200 breast was only half a second off of his best time, swum last March. He also added a second place in the 100 breast. His time of 54.48 was good for a new best time, dropping .28 from his previous best of 54.76.

While SMU was the better team, TCU’s Piotr Sadlowski still managed to post three event wins on the day. He took first in the 100 fly (48.12), 50 free (20.52), and 100 free (44.87).

Other Notable Swims