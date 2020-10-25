Liberty University Takes 14 of 16 Events in Dual with UNC Asheville

UNC Asheville vs. Liberty University Dual Meet

October 23rd, 2020

Justice Center

Short Course Yards (SCY) format

Results on Meet Mobile: “Liberty at UNC Asheville”

Final Score: Liberty 162 – UNC-Asheville 127

The UNC-Asheville women played host to Liberty University on Friday. The Flames were dominant in the meet, winning 14 of the 16 total events (although they swam the final four races as exhibition only for their team). With their win, Liberty extended their winning streak against fellow members of the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) to 22 straight meets. They have also won the last two CCSA Swimming and Diving Championships.

Liberty had three swimmers take first in multiple events: Lindsey Cohee, Jessica Schellenboom, and Eva Suggs. Cohee posted the top time in both butterfly events (58.51/2:06.92) while Schellenboom swept the breaststrokes (1:06.43/2:25.33). Suggs was the only multiple event winner to take first in two different strokes, claiming first in the 200 free (1:56.84) and 200 back (2:05.88)

Joining the multiple event winners in taking first in an event were two freshmen, Chloe Harris, and Maddie Freece. Harris posted the fastest time in the 400 IM, finishing in 4:34.28. In diving, Harris tied for first with her teammate, Olivia Robinson. Both divers posted a score of 281.80, good enough to qualify them for the 2021 NCAA Zone Diving Championships.

Other Notable Swims