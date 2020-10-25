Argentina’s Julia Sebastian Shatters 200 Breaststroke South American Record

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: MATCH 3

The International Swimming League (ISL) continues to serve as a record-setting meet for many of the racing swimmers. Julia Sebastian of Argentina today broke her own South American record in the 200-meter breaststroke.

This time, the Los Angeles Current team member clocked a 2:21.20, to set a new short-course South American record. Sebastian lowered by .11 her own record of 2:21.31, which she broke Aug. 2018, while racing at that year’s edition of the Jose Finkel Trophy in Brazil.

On day 1 of match 3, with new franchises Tokyo Frog Kings and Toronto Titans as well as LA Current and Aqua Centurions on deck, Kelsey Wog (TOR) cleared the field in the 200-meter breaststroke in a time of 2:17.51, approximately 4 tenths of a second above Lilly King‘s best time this season.

Sebastian came in 5th adding 4 points to the scoreboard for LA Current, which adds to the 3 points earned by teammate Kierra Smith, who touched the wall in 6th place.

Eight days ago while debuting at the ISL, the Argentine swimmer nearly broke the South American record in the 200-meter breaststroke. The following day, which closed the first match of the league’s season 2, her performance in the 100-meter breaststroke earned her the conquest of a new Argentine record in that event.

That same day, Sebastian also lowered her own record in the 50-meter breaststroke, notching a 30.52 shattering the prior Argentine record of 30.66 set by Sebastian herself last year.

In this case, Italy’s Martina Carraro (AQC) won the 50-meter breaststroke, becoming the only swimmer to dip under the 30-second mark after swimming a time of 29.66. In second place was Brazilian Jhennifer Conceicao, who holds the South American record in the event in a time of 30.00. Today, Conceicao clocked a time of 30.34.

Tomorrow Sunday will bring this third match of the 2020 ISL to a close. Sebastian is slated to swim the 100-meter breaststroke, where she could lower her own Argentine record and get closer to the South American record owned by Jhennifer Conceicao (1:05.69).

Below is a comparison of Sebastian’s splits at both ISL matches and the 2018 Jose Finkel Trophy: