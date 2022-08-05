Winter Juniors Qualifier Ward Wilson Sends Verbal to Georgetown for 2023-2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ward Wilson, a Winter Juniors qualifier from Winnetka, Illinois, has announced his commitment to continue his athletic and academic careers at Georgetown University. Wilson is heading into his senior year at New Trier High School, and will make the trek to Washington D.C. in time for the 2022-2023 season.

Super excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Georgetown University! Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, and friends for helping me throughout the process. HOYA SAXA!

In addition to swimming for his high school, Wilson trains and competes with New Trier Aquatics. He primarily specializes in the mid-distance and distance freestyle events, holding Winter Juniors qualifying times in the 1000 and 1650 yard freestyles. He is an Illinois Boys High School State finalist, and has competed in a variety of prestigious meets such as Speedo Sectionals, NCSA championships, and Speedo Winter Junior Championships.

Best Times SCY:

200 free- 1:41.65

500 free- 4:33.27

1000 free- 9:24.99

1650 free- 15:36.39

400 IM- 4:06.85

At the 2022 Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Boys State Championships, Wilson competed in the 200 and 500 yard freestyles, advancing to finals in both. In the 200, he finished 12th in both prelims and finals. He posted a new personal best of 1:41.65 in prelims, dropping nearly half a second off his previous best of 1:42.14. In finals, he went 1:42.11.

Wilson finished 7th in both the prelims and finals of the 500 free, setting a new personal record with each swim. In prelims, he posted a 4:33.30, taking over 2 seconds off his previous best of 4:35.77. Later, at finals, Wilson shaved off another .03, touching the wall in 4:33.27. His previous records in both the 200 and 500 were set the previous December, at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships West.

Recently, Wilson competed at Speedo Sections in Minneapolis, swimming the 100 free, 200 free, 400 free, 800 free, 200 back, 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM (all LCM). He made it back for finals in the 200 free, 400 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM, setting several personal bests along the way.

In the 400 free, he finished in 10th place with a 4:05.25, dropping nearly 2 seconds. The next weekend, at the FL ISCA Summer Senior Blast, he dropped again, posting a 4:03.98. In the 200 fly, he dropped over 3 seconds, going 2:12.06 and ending up in 25th place. His highest finishes of the meet were 8th in the 400 IM (4:41.46) and 9th in the 800 free (8:36.33).

Georgetown University competes in the Division I Big East conference. At the 2022 Conference Championships, the men finished 1st out of 7 teams, capturing their first conference title in program history. They beat the 2020 and 2021 conference champion, Xavier, by only 9.5 points.

Heading into his final year of high school, Wilson already possesses conference-scoring times, and should fit in nicely with the current Georgetown team.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

