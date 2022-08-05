SwimSwam Pulse: 64.3% Like New Nine-Day Olympic Swimming Schedule

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers how they felt about the new Olympic swimming program that was recently announced for Paris:

Question: Do you like the new 9-day Olympic swimming schedule for Paris 2024?

RESULTS

Yes – 64.3%

64.3% Indifferent – 24.8%

24.8% No – 10.9%

We’ve known for a few months now that the swimming schedule at the next Olympics in Paris would be extended from the traditional eight-day format up to nine days, but the schedule itself was only released two weeks ago.

The event lineup, particularly over the second half of the meet, has undergone a significant overhaul.

As a result, we saw several scheduling conflicts that had come up in previous Games, such as the men’s 400 free and 400 IM, the women’s 200 free and 1500 free (at least for Katie Ledecky) and the women’s 200 free and 200 IM, be resolved.

There was also some alteration to the men’s 200 back/200 IM and 200 free/400 free relay clashes.

However, some new conflicts arose, including the men’s 200 IM and 50 free, which will directly impact American Michael Andrew.

Over 64 percent of voters like the new extended format, which is likely equally (if not more) due to the fact that the new schedule relieves some session congestion after three new events were added in Tokyo and that they got to watch an extra night of Olympic swimming, rather than how it impacts potential doubles for the top athletes.

Almost a quarter of voters are indifferent to the change, while just under 11 percent aren’t in favor of it.

Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Poll, which asks: Who impressed the most at the Commonwealth Games among those who weren’t at the World Championships?

Among those who didn't race at Worlds, which swimmer impressed you the most at the Commonwealth Games? Ariarne Titmus

Emma McKeon

Tatjana Schoenmaker

Duncan Scott

Adam Peaty View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

