Why Has the Swims 3.0 Rollout Been Hard, and What is USA Swimming Doing About It?

Since USA Swimming rolled out SWIMS 3.0 about two months ago, there has been mounting frustration among the membership over technical issues with the new software. For media, there have been a number of issues with related systems, like times lookups, not working.

But things are beginning to stabilize, and one-by-one the problems are clearing up.

Late last week, I spoke with USA Swimming’s Patrick Murphy, who is leading the effort to modernize the organization’s information technology resources. In this interview, we discuss what went wrong with the rollout, how those problems are being fixed, why the change had to happen, and Patrick answers the question: “Should USA Swimming be in the software business?”

Noah
42 minutes ago

How do we get our member IDs if our team isnt using Swims 3.0? Is there another app to see best times, goals, and progressions?

