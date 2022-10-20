Cutino Award Watch List Announced Honoring 20 Men’s Water Polo Athletes

Courtesy: USA Water Polo
Irvine, CA – October 20 – USA Water Polo and The Olympic Club are excited to collaborate with the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches (ACWPC) in introducing the Cutino Award Watch List.
The Peter J. Cutino Award, named in honor of the late Hall of Fame coach, recognizes the best player in men’s and women’s college water polo. In an effort to help promote the college game, awareness of the honor, and the excellent play of athletes around the country, we’re introducing this watch list. In no particular order, 20 athletes, as submitted by varsity college coaches around the country, are recognized for their excellent play. The top 20 athletes are represented below and are listed in alphabetical order. While it’s possible the 2023 Cutino Award winner will come from the list of athletes below, this list of honorees is completely independent from the nomination and voting process of the Cutino Award as that honor will acknowledge the full impact of the 2022 season. A women’s Cutino Award Watch List will be shared in Spring 2023. Congratulations to all the athletes honored!
Athletes are listed in alphabetical order
- Tommaso Baldineti | Mount St. Mary’s | Sophomore | Attacker
- Max Casabella | University of California, Berkeley | Sophomore | Attacker
- Jeremie Cote | University of the Pacific | Senior | Utility
- Reuel D’Souza | University of the Pacific | Sophomore | Attacker
- Massimo Di Martire | University of Southern California | Graduate | Attacker
- Bogdan Djerkovic | University of the Pacific | Senior | 2M Defender
- Chase Dodd | University of California, Los Angeles | Sophomore | Attacker
- Jake Ehrhardt | University of Southern California | R-Senior | 2M Defender
- Nir Gross | Fordham University | Graduate | Center
- Tommy Gruwell | University of California, Los Angeles | Senior | Attacker
- Nikola Krstonosic | Salem University | Sophomore | Utility
- Ashworth Molthen | University of Southern California | R-Senior | Attacker
- Nikolaos Papanikolaou | University of California, Berkeley | Junior | Center
- Theodoros Pateros | George Washington University | Graduate | Attacker
- Roko Pozaric | Princeton University | Sophomore | Attacker
- James Rozolis-Hill | Harvard University | Freshman | Utility
- Grant Snyder | United States Air Force Academy | Senior | Utility
- Adrian Weinberg | University of California, Berkeley | Junior | Goalkeeper
- Quinn Woodhead | Stanford University | Graduate | Attacker
- Marko Zivojinovic | Salem University | Freshman | Utility
In collaboration with @TheOlympicClub and the @wpolocoaches association, we’re excited to announce the Cutino Award Watch List! As voted on by college coaches nationwide, we’re recognizing 20 standout athletes from programs across the country. (1/5)
MORE: https://t.co/k2TF6tBdWX pic.twitter.com/OTNzglGbsg
— USA Water Polo (@USAWP) October 20, 2022