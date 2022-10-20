Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Cutino Award Watch List Announced Honoring 20 Men’s Water Polo Athletes

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

Irvine, CA – October 20 – USA Water Polo and The Olympic Club are excited to collaborate with the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches (ACWPC) in introducing the Cutino Award Watch List.

The Peter J. Cutino Award, named in honor of the late Hall of Fame coach, recognizes the best player in men’s and women’s college water polo. In an effort to help promote the college game, awareness of the honor, and the excellent play of athletes around the country, we’re introducing this watch list. In no particular order, 20 athletes, as submitted by varsity college coaches around the country, are recognized for their excellent play. The top 20 athletes are represented below and are listed in alphabetical order. While it’s possible the 2023 Cutino Award winner will come from the list of athletes below, this list of honorees is completely independent from the nomination and voting process of the Cutino Award as that honor will acknowledge the full impact of the 2022 season. A women’s Cutino Award Watch List will be shared in Spring 2023. Congratulations to all the athletes honored!

Athletes are listed in alphabetical order

  1. Tommaso Baldineti | Mount St. Mary’s | Sophomore | Attacker
  2. Max Casabella | University of California, Berkeley | Sophomore | Attacker
  3. Jeremie Cote | University of the Pacific | Senior | Utility
  4. Reuel D’Souza | University of the Pacific | Sophomore | Attacker
  5. Massimo Di Martire | University of Southern California | Graduate | Attacker
  6. Bogdan Djerkovic | University of the Pacific | Senior | 2M Defender
  7. Chase Dodd | University of California, Los Angeles | Sophomore | Attacker
  8. Jake Ehrhardt | University of Southern California | R-Senior | 2M Defender
  9. Nir Gross | Fordham University | Graduate | Center
  10. Tommy Gruwell | University of California, Los Angeles | Senior | Attacker
  11. Nikola Krstonosic | Salem University | Sophomore | Utility
  12. Ashworth Molthen | University of Southern California | R-Senior | Attacker
  13. Nikolaos Papanikolaou | University of California, Berkeley | Junior | Center
  14. Theodoros Pateros | George Washington University | Graduate | Attacker
  15. Roko Pozaric | Princeton University | Sophomore | Attacker
  16. James Rozolis-Hill | Harvard University | Freshman | Utility
  17. Grant Snyder | United States Air Force Academy | Senior | Utility
  18. Adrian Weinberg | University of California, Berkeley | Junior | Goalkeeper
  19. Quinn Woodhead | Stanford University | Graduate | Attacker
  20. Marko Zivojinovic | Salem University | Freshman | Utility

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!