Cutino Award Watch List Announced Honoring 20 Men’s Water Polo Athletes

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

Irvine, CA – October 20 – USA Water Polo and The Olympic Club are excited to collaborate with the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches (ACWPC) in introducing the Cutino Award Watch List.

The Peter J. Cutino Award, named in honor of the late Hall of Fame coach, recognizes the best player in men’s and women’s college water polo. In an effort to help promote the college game, awareness of the honor, and the excellent play of athletes around the country, we’re introducing this watch list. In no particular order, 20 athletes, as submitted by varsity college coaches around the country, are recognized for their excellent play. The top 20 athletes are represented below and are listed in alphabetical order. While it’s possible the 2023 Cutino Award winner will come from the list of athletes below, this list of honorees is completely independent from the nomination and voting process of the Cutino Award as that honor will acknowledge the full impact of the 2022 season. A women’s Cutino Award Watch List will be shared in Spring 2023. Congratulations to all the athletes honored!

Athletes are listed in alphabetical order

Tommaso Baldineti | Mount St. Mary’s | Sophomore | Attacker Max Casabella | University of California, Berkeley | Sophomore | Attacker Jeremie Cote | University of the Pacific | Senior | Utility Reuel D’Souza | University of the Pacific | Sophomore | Attacker Massimo Di Martire | University of Southern California | Graduate | Attacker Bogdan Djerkovic | University of the Pacific | Senior | 2M Defender Chase Dodd | University of California, Los Angeles | Sophomore | Attacker Jake Ehrhardt | University of Southern California | R-Senior | 2M Defender Nir Gross | Fordham University | Graduate | Center Tommy Gruwell | University of California, Los Angeles | Senior | Attacker Nikola Krstonosic | Salem University | Sophomore | Utility Ashworth Molthen | University of Southern California | R-Senior | Attacker Nikolaos Papanikolaou | University of California, Berkeley | Junior | Center Theodoros Pateros | George Washington University | Graduate | Attacker Roko Pozaric | Princeton University | Sophomore | Attacker James Rozolis-Hill | Harvard University | Freshman | Utility Grant Snyder | United States Air Force Academy | Senior | Utility Adrian Weinberg | University of California, Berkeley | Junior | Goalkeeper Quinn Woodhead | Stanford University | Graduate | Attacker Marko Zivojinovic | Salem University | Freshman | Utility