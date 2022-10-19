2 in Class of 2023 Rex Maurer Goes In Depth on Decision to Swim for Stanford

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Rex Maurer, the #2 recruit in the class of 2023 who waited far longer than any other big name in his class to announce his verbal commitment. With the family history he has there (as well as his current family, his older brother swims there), it didn’t come as a shock that the middle-distance standout ultimately chose Stanford. Listen to what Rex has to say about his recruiting process, his swimming in the last few years, and why we will now see him on the Farm in just one year’s time.

0:00 Rex Maurer Introduction

0:58 History with Stanford

3:35 Deciding on Stanford

6:03 Being Recruited by Your Own Mom (Lea Maurer)

8:20 Managing Parent-Coach Dynamics

10:45 Training with Lea Maurer, NASA, Badger Swim Club

14:15 Not Training Long Yardage

17:25 Was Rex Really Ever Leaving California?

18:52 College Event Schedule

19:58 The Perfect 500 Free

21:16 Grant Shoults

24:03 Brotherly Rivalry with Luke Maurer

27:38 Senior Year of High School

