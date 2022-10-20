U.S. Women’s Water Polo Roster Announced For FINA World League Super Final

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

Irvine, CA – October 19 – USA Water Polo Women’s National Team Head Coach Adam Krikorian has announced the competition roster for the upcoming FINA World League Super Final set for November 2-6 in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain. In their first tournament since winning gold at the FINA World Championship earlier this summer in Hungary, Team USA will look to secure their eighth straight World League crown. The competition opens on November 2 when Team USA meets the Netherlands at 12:40am pacific time. From there they’ll take on Canada and Italy in group play. A champion is crowned on November 6. Prior to their arrival in Spain, Team USA will spend time training with the Netherlands National Team in Zeist, taking part in an official match in Utrecht on October 28 at 7:30pm local time/10:30am pacific time. Any live streaming details of the upcoming competitions will be shared as soon as they are available.

Two-time Olympic champions Ashleigh Johnson and Rachel Fattal lead Team USA into action featuring a host of returners from the FINA World Championship roster. Stanford grad Hannah Shabb makes her Senior National Team debut in Tenerife. Team USA veterans and Olympic champions Maggie Steffens, Maddie Musselman, Kaleigh Gilchrist and Stephania Haralabidis are taking a break from competition this fall and will return to the lineup soon.

FINA World League Super Final Roster (Hometown/College/USAWP Club)

1. Ashleigh Johnson (Miami, FL/Princeton/NYAC)

2. Emily Ausmus (Riverside, CA/ML King HS/SOCAL)

3. Tara Prentice (Temecula, CA/UC Irvine/SOCAL)

4. Rachel Fattal (Seal Beach, CA/UCLA/SOCAL)

5. Ava Johnson (Walnut Creek, CA/UCLA/680 Water Polo)

6. Hannah Shabb (Seatle, WA/Stanford/Seattle Water Polo)

7. Jewel Roemer (Martinez, CA/Stanford/680 Water Polo)

8. Ryann Neushul (Goleta, CA/Stanford/Santa Barbara 805)

9. Denise Mammolito (Rancho Cucamonga, CA/USC/CHAWP)

10. Ella Woodhead (San Anselmo, CA/Stanford/SHAQ/Stanford)

11. Bayley Weber (Los Alamitos, CA/USC/SET)

12. Jordan Raney (Manhattan Beach, CA/Stanford/Huntington Beach WPF)

13. Amanda Longan (Moorpark, CA/USC/Santa Barbara 805)

14. Jenna Flynn (San Jose, CA/Stanford/San Jose/Almaden Water Polo)

Water Polo National Team Staff

Head Coach: Adam Krikorian

Assistant Coaches: Molly Cahill and Ethan Damato

Team Manager: Lori Verdegaal

Sports Medicine Manager: Larnie Boquiren

Video Coordinator: Chris Lee

FINA World League Super Final Schedule

November 2 vs Netherlands 12:40am pt

November 3 vs Canada 12:40am pt

November 4 vs Italy 4:00am pt

November 5 vs TBD (semifinals)

November 6 vs TBD (finals)