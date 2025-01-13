Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

What is the Most Memorable Race of Caeleb Dressel’s Career?

Caeleb Dressel recently spoke with Nitro Swim Club during his visit to Austin, Texas. He ended his discuss with a Q&A, where he was asked what the most memorable race of his career was. For someone who has won at every stage and boasts numerous Olympic, World, and NCAA titles, Dressel gave a surprising answer.

The 21x World Champion conjured a story from when he was 12-years-old and swam the 200 IM at a Zone meet. This race stood out in Dressel’s mind because it was the first time he can remember bein nervous before a race but then executing it to the best of his ability. Unsurprisingly, he won the race.

bob
1 minute ago

I gotta think that 2009 river city championship was his most memorable. Single digit nation ranking in multiple events, racing summer league kids 🤣

Swimgeek
41 minutes ago

At least from a US perspective, 17.6 just about broke the internet

