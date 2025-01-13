Not Retired For Long, Aussie Coach Michael Bohl Joins Chinese Swimming Association

The retirement of storied Australian Olympic coach Michael Bohl after the 2024 Olympic Games didn’t last long as 7News is reporting the former Griffith University leader has taken up a post with the Chinese Swimming Association.

Bohl, former coach to multi-Olympic medalists to the tune of Kaylee McKeown and Emma McKeon, has been hired as an adviser at China’s high-performance centers in Shanghai and Beijing.

“Swimming Australia is aware that Michael Bohl has accepted a role in China,” Swimming Australia said in a statement to 7NEWS.

“Michael has been influential on the sport’s biggest stage for more than three decades and while disappointed to lose a coach of his calibre, Michael’s international experience and global learnings will always be welcomed back on pool deck.

“Swimming Australia’s High Performance structure and coaching support is world leading and as such, will continue to attract international attention.”

When Bohl announced his retirement intentions last summer, the 61-year-old said, “I’ve been coaching 37 years and I’ve never had a break, so I just want to slow down and step away for a while.

“I’m in no hurry to work out what I want to do so I just want to stop and smell the coffee a little bit for 12 months.

“And then towards the end of the year (2025), I will just start to seriously question whether it is something I want to keep going on with?

“At the moment, I think after 12 months I might be right to go on again but, after 12 months, I might go, ‘Hey, I think I’m done’.”

Bohl isn’t the first Aussie coach to work with the Chinese squad, as Denis Cotterell has been involved with the nation for the past several years, including as coach of former world record holder and Olympic champion Sun Yang.

China placed 6th in the swimming medal table at the Paris Olympic Games, highlighted by then-19-year-old Pan Zhanle decisive victory in the men’s 100m free, setting a new world record of 46.40 to win by over a second.

On the women’s side, Zhang Yufei was particularly impressive, capturing a total of six medals, including individual bronzes in the 50m free, 100m fly and 200m fly.