The IOC Will Replace the Olympic Medals that Gary Hall Jr. Lost in the LA Wildfires

Outgoing IOC President Thomas Bach said on Sunday that American swimmer Gary Hall Jr. would receive a new set of medals to replace the ones that he lost in the Los Angeles wildfires last week.

Hall, Jr., 50, was forced to evacuate quickly on January 7 with his dog, Puddles, insulin to treat his Type I Diabetes, a painting of his grandfather, and a painting of the ‘Blessed Mary’ given to him by his daughter.

Everything else, including family heirlooms and his 10 Olympic medals, are presumed lost when the fire reached his home.

“I was getting pelted by embers on that first run,” Hall told the Los Angeles Times. “So I grabbed my dog and some dog food, and that was it.”

The IOC posted a quote from Bach on Sunday that Hall would be given replica medals to replace those that were lost. Bach himself is an Olympic champion in fencing.

“We are in full solidarity with the citizens of Los Angeles and full of admiration for the tireless work of the firefighters and the security forces. Currently the full focus must be on the fight against the fires and the protection of the people and property,” Bach said. “We have also learned that a great Olympian, Gary Hall Jr., has lost his medals in the fire. The IOC will provide him with replicas.”

Hall won 5 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze medals at the 1996, 2000, and 2004 Olympic Games.

Olympic Games 1996 Atlanta 4×100 m freestyle 1996 Atlanta 4×100 m medley 2000 Sydney 50 m freestyle 2000 Sydney 4×100 m medley 2004 Athens 50 m freestyle 1996 Atlanta 50 m freestyle 1996 Atlanta 100 m freestyle 2000 Sydney 4×100 m freestyle 2000 Sydney 100 m freestyle 2004 Athens 4×100 m freestyle

The medals were not made of pure gold, silver, and bronze, but instead were alloys made of different medals. The compositions were very similar to those used today, meaning that the replacement cost of the metals in the medals would be about $ for the gold medals, $500 for the silver medals, and $5 for the bronze medals.

On a rough cut, that implies it will be about $6,500 in materials, plus the cost of production, to create replicas of the lost medals.

Hall, Jr. posted a video of him at the site of the former home that he rented on Sunday, where there was not much that appeared to be obviously salvageable.

“I’ll have to start over,” Hall said in an update to the GoFundMe page. “I own a toothbrush at this point. Burning embers rained down as I grabbed my dog and jumped in the car.

“With community support, I’ll acquire a laptop and find a suitable teaching pool to rebuild my business and start teaching little kids how to swim again. It’ll have to be somewhere else. All that remains of Pacific Palisades is ash.”

Hall also thanked the fire department for “bravely doing their best” and expressed sympathy for other families impacted by the fires, which he says “gets (him) more than any personal loss.”

There is not much recognizable from what was once a house. The chimney is still standing, and there is a burned out shell of a Volkswagen bus. A pool can also be seen on the property. Otherwise, the site is a pile of burned rubble.

The Pacific Palisades fire flared overnight on Saturday, leading to a fresh round of evacuations. In all, fires across Los Angeles have burned at least 5,000 structures, killed at least 16, and burned at least 37,000 acres. More than 12,000 structures remain under threat and more than 100,000 people have been displaced.

Hall was using the home he was renting to teach swim lessons to kids in the area through his business, Sea Monkeys Swimming. He was able to get a hotel for him and his dog, and is now staying with family in San Diego.

A GoFundMe was created to support him and help him recover from the loss of his home and his business. The fund has currently raised more than $75,000 of his $50,000 goal, which is an increase from the initial $10,000 goal.

