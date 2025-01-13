14x World Champion Olivia Smoliga Launches ‘In Depth Swim Academy’ (PODCAST)

SwimSwam caught up with 2x Olympian and 14x World Champion Olivia Smoliga, who has been taking an extended break for competition since the 2024 US Olympic Trials. Though Smoliga has been out of the pool, she’s still had chlorine on her mind as she announces her brainchild, In Depth Swim Academy. See full press release below:

Today marks the exciting launch of In Depth Swim Academy, a groundbreaking new training initiative led by Olivia Smoliga, 2x Olympian, World Champion, and one of the most seasoned names of competitive swimming. The academy is designed to provide swimmers with a holistic and transformative approach to the sport, blending elite technical swim clinics with empowering workshops focused on mental and physical mastery. The academy’s first in-person event will take place on February 15th-16th exclusively with New Trier Aquatics in Winnetka, Illinois.

This innovative program offers a unique opportunity for swimmers to elevate their skills and mindset through a combination of technical swim clinics and classroom workshops that go beyond the pool. Swimmers will receive individualized feedback on their strokes, starts, and turns from Smoliga herself, along with expert guidance on essential topics such as goal setting, visualization, breath work, yoga, recovery, and strategies for navigating setbacks and developing a winning mindset.

“I’m incredibly excited to officially launch In Depth Swim Academy and bring my vision of empowering athletes both in and out of the pool to life,” said Olivia Smoliga. “This academy isn’t just about improving technique—it’s about creating a community of like-minded athletes who are ready to elevate every aspect of their game, from the physical to the mental, and build resilience to overcome any obstacle. We’re ushering in a new era of swimming, where athletes are supported, inspired, and empowered to reach their highest potential through our in-person events and online modules.”

In Depth Swim Academy is proudly partnered with industry-leading brands including GoSwim, JOLYN, and FINIS. Each participant who registers will receive these exclusive benefits:

GoSwim: A 1-year subscription to GoSwim’s innovative underwater filming app,

offering personalized video analysis of each swimmer’s technique.

offering personalized video analysis of each swimmer’s technique. JOLYN: A custom JOLYN swimsuit and cap

FINIS: A 25% discount code for all FINIS products, known for their elite technical swim

gear.

gear. SolTi: a sustainably sourced, organic electrolyte packet to encourage the hydration of every athlete

John Mix, Co-Founder of FINIS reflects, “Since joining Team FINIS in 2017, Olivia has continuously exemplified the spirit of innovation and excellence that defines our brand. Her In Depth Swim Academy is a testament to her commitment to shaping the future of the sport by equipping young athletes with both the skills and mindset needed to succeed. We are honored to stand behind Olivia as she inspires the next generation of champions.”

Carly Ashen, Senior Manager of Community & Events at JOLYN expresses, “JOLYN is thrilled to sponsor In Depth Swim Academy as we continue to support Olivia in her new venture. We believe that mental well-being is just as important as physical – in terms of athlete development and long-term success, and we are proud to help bring this new educational format to the world of swimming.”

The academy welcomes swimmers of all levels, ages 9 to 18, offering a safe and inspiring space for athletes to grow, connect, and challenge themselves. For high school, collegiate and international team inquiries please email: [email protected]

Event Details:

Duration: 2 days, in person

Location: Multiple locations on the In Depth Swim Academy website

Pricing:

○ $180 (Ages 9-12)

○ $220 (Ages 13+)

○ $180 (Ages 9-12) ○ $220 (Ages 13+) Early Bird Special: Sign up in the first 3 months and save 15% (Ends March 20th)

○ $150 (Ages 9-12)

○ $190 (Ages 13+)

○ $150 (Ages 9-12) ○ $190 (Ages 13+) Capacity: 30 swimmers per age group (max total of 60 swimmers per event)

For more information and to register, visit: indepthswimacademy.com