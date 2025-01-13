Two-Time NEPSAC Champion Sara Omar to Swim for Central Connecticut State Next Fall (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sara Omar, a two-time New England Preparatory School Division II champion, has committed to swim for Central Connecticut State University beginning in the fall of 2025.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim Division 1 at Central Connecticut State University (CCSU)! Thank you to Coach Rob, Matt, Katie, Kelly, my family and friends for your support always. A special thank you to Coach Bill for this amazing opportunity. Go Blue Devils!”

A Connecticut native, Omar is currently a senior at Miss Porter’s School in Farmington, where she is a captain on the varsity swimming and diving team. In addition to swimming for Miss Porter’s, she also trains year-round with the West Hartford Aquatic Team, primarily specializing in free, back and fly.

Omar competed at the Wesleyan Winter Classic (SCY) in mid-December, where she earned a second swim in all six of her events and posted a number of season and lifetime best times. She placed 3rd in the 500 free (5:20.86 – PB), 5th in the 200 free (2:01.96 – SB), 8th in the 100 free (57.34), 9th in the 50 free (26.18 – SB) and 12th in the 100 fly (1:05.68 – SB). She also placed 9th in the 200 back in 2:19.75 after setting a best time of 2:19.12 in the heats.

At the 2024 NEPSAC Division II Championship, Omar helped her team to victory in the 200 free relay and 400 free relay, serving as the leadoff on both to bring home the championship title in the two events. She also turned in a 3rd-place finish in both the 200 free (2:00.46) and 500 free (5:24.95).

Best Times SCY

100 free – 56.36

200 free – 2:00.46

500 free – 5:20.86

100 back – 1:04.83

200 back – 2:19.12

100 fly – 1:04.79

A Division I Mid-Major program, CCSU competes in the Northeast Conference, where the Blue Devils are two-time defending conference champions. To make it back for finals at last year’s championship, it took times of 54.58/1:57.74/5:17.83 in the 100/200/500 free, 59.12/2:10.27 in the 100/200 back and 59.21 in the 100 fly, putting Omar outside the qualifying mark.

On the team itself, Omar would currently rank 3rd in the 200 back, 4th in the 100 back, 5th in the 500 free and 6th in the 200 free, based on the performances so far this year.

In a bit of a full circle moment, CCSU is the alma mater of West Hartford coach Rob Riccobon, Omar’s club coach, with Omar heading off to join the team 32 years after he swam for Blue Devils.

The list of recruits set to join Omar in the pool next fall so far include Grace Young, Addison Kenney, Kate Suchowiecki and Rainey Schaeffner, who should make for strong training partners over the next four years.

