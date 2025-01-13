Florida State Finalist Tiki Keats to Swim for the College of Staten Island next Fall (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tiki Keats, a three-time Florida high school state finalist, is headed north to swim for the College of Staten Island beginning in the fall of 2025.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at The College of Staten Island! Firstly I would like to thank God for providing me with this opportunity. Next I would like to thank all my coaches from the past few years. I would also like to thank my parents and my friends who have supported me. Lastly I want to thank Coach Michael at Staten Island. Go Dolphins.”

Keats currently trains year-round with Tampa Elite Aquatics, where he primarily specializes in breaststroke and sprint stroke events. A senior at Robinson High School, he also recently wrapped up his final season competing for the Fighting Knights.

At the FHSAA Class 2A State Championships this past November, Keats helped his team to a 10th-place finish in the 200 medley relay, splitting a time of 24.32 on the fly leg. He also placed 17th in the 100 breast with a season-best time of 1:01.13.

At the 2023 2A Championships, Keats earned a second swim in two events; he posted an 8th-place finish in the 100 breast, setting a lifetime best time of 1:00.66, and helped the Fighting Knights to a 14th-place finish in the 200 free relay.

Keats set a handful of his top times at the 2024 Florida Spring Senior Championships, including the 100 back (58.86) and 100 fly (58.54), and he also placed 37th in the 50 breast (28.40 – SB) and 89th in the 100 breast (1:02.64).

Best Times SCY

50 breast – 28.13

100 breast – 1:00.08

50 free – 22.87

100 free – 52.93

100 fly – 58.54

100 back – 58.86

A Division II program, the College of Staten Island competes in the Northeast-10 Conference, having joined the conference for the first time last season. Prior to moving into the Northeast-10, CSI was a member of the City University of New York Athletic Conference, and the men were four-time defending CUNYAC champions from 2014-2017.

At the 2024 Northeast-10 Conference Championships, the Dolphins finished 5th out of eight teams. Based on last year’s results, Keats would have qualified for the ‘B’ final in the 100 breast. Looking ahead to next season at the team level, he is poised to be the Dolphins’ 2nd-fastest 100 breaststroker behind current sophomore David Fayngersh and their 5th-fastest 100 backstroker.

Keats is currently the only confirmed commit in CSI’s class of 2029, putting him in a position to be a key contributor for the Dolphins over the next four years.

